ELIZABETHTOWN — Every Tuesday at noon, the emergency outdoor sirens are tested in Hardin County, much to the delight of an 8-year-old Elizabethtown boy.
The sound, and the sirens themselves, have fascinated Landon Payne for sometime, but on this Tuesday, he was able to activate the county-wide alert system for his birthday, which was Friday.
“I always theme birthday parties, and so I started to look up tornado-siren themed birthday parties and there were none,” said Tricia Payne, Landon’s mother. “So, I was trying to think of something to do instead of trying to theme his birthday party.”
While looking on the internet, Tricia came across a news story of a boy out from Holland, Michigan, who got to press the tornado siren button.
“I thought this would be awesome,” Tricia said. “He would absolutely love this. So, here we are.”
Payne was able to convince officials at the E-911 Center to allow Landon to participate in activating the sirens the week of his birthday.
Landon, a third-grader at Heartland Elementary School, took a trip during the school day Tuesday to the center, along with his mother and father, Robby Payne, and grandparents, Jim and Patti Stewart, to share in the experience.
Landon was paired with Communications Training Officer Bailley Becker, who showed him the operation and allowed him to do the honors at noon. The sirens, at Landon’s command, sounded for 15 seconds.
He gave an excited thumbs up as he watched the clock tick down.
While the moment was exciting and over in a matter of seconds, it further fueled an obsession that Landon can’t quite explain the origin.
“I don’t really remember,” he said. “I was wondering how does it make that noise when there’s tornadoes. So, I kept searching and searching but no luck, because I always have to come in at night.”
His curiosity led him on searches for the siren near his home in southern Elizabethtown and down a rabbit hole on the internet trying to find what was alerting him and his family to the possibility of severe weather.
“We found the siren that goes to us, but it’s super hidden,” he said of the siren by Dow on Hodgenville Road in Elizabethtown. “It’s like by a water tower and it was really tall.”
While no one in his family could explain where his fascination or, as his mother described it, an obsession, with sirens came from, Landon said once he heard the siren and found out what it was, he just wanted to know more.
“I found out that they make videos of different types,” he said, so he thought he would give it a try.
That started his YouTube channel, Landon’s Sirens, where he uploads videos of various models of sirens sounding.
“My most popular ones are when tornado sirens are setting off for multiple wail signal,” he said. “People just love that.”
It appears others share his fascination as he has garnered nearly 5,000 subscribers for his channel that he started in May.
And while the sirens fascinate him, Landon admits he is scared of the storms the sirens warn against.
Along with his family, Landon brought with him models of various sirens he has built.
“We knew he was onto something,” Robby said. “He built all of these models of all these sirens out of LEGO. He just went and grabbed all these random pieces to build them.”
Landon proceeded to explain each of the six models, some of which had been discontinued, which he had brought with him to conduct the test.
His collection was lacking Hardin County’s model, the ASC T-128, because it was difficult to collect the parts necessary to build it.
Landon even looks for the sirens as the family travels.
When he was finished with his visit, Landon was provided a list of the siren locations throughout the county. Now, the family has more trips to plan.
