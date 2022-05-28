METROPOLIS, Ill. — Metropolis lost two of its longtime businessmen this past week.
Charlie Eichorn, 91, passed away Friday, May 20. Mike Souders, 75, passed away Sunday, May 22.
“There’s probably not any two people I can think of that’s probably started and been successful in more businesses than anybody I know of in the City of Metropolis,” said former mayor Billy McDaniel on the separate legacies of the businessmen.
Eichorn owned and operated 38 businesses in Metropolis over the course of his lifetime. But his venture began in Harrisburg — his first business was a gas station, which he had to take over for his father at the age of 16. He moved to Metropolis to work at Electric Energy in 1954, and a year later opened Charlie’s Sani Serve Drive-In, which was located where Big John is now. He opened Crown Burger Drive-In, where Family Dollar currently stands, on Sept. 9, 1971, operating it until 1981 when he decided he wanted something with more inside dining space. He opened Montego’s on Eighth Street as a pizza and sandwich eatery. After running the businesses for four years, he turned it over to his son Monty and Monty’s mother.
Eichorn opened Charlie’s Party Hut in July 1971. He transferred ownership of the store to Monty in 2011 and continued to be the general manager.
Around 1992, his daughter Donna Norton approached her father about visiting a bar and grill type restaurant in Alton. After three different trips, Eichorn and the late Robert Lagore bought the name and concepts of Fast Eddie’s Bon Air to copy in Metropolis.
Over the years, Eichorn owned or operated businesses ranging from “shaved ice to pool rooms to a gas station in Florida” to an antique mall near I-24.
He officially retired in January 2020 at the age of 89. That same year, he was recognized at 92nd annual Metropolis Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet with the 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year Award.
Souders grew up in Brookport, graduating with the Class of 1964.
Pat Fugate, of Brookport, first met Souders when she moved to Brookport her junior year of high school and, while they graduated in the same class, she learned more about him following school.
“He always helped us with the All Class Reunion. He always looked forward to being with old classmates and being at the old Brookport gym,” she said.
“He was a great guy. He was always on committees — an all-around guy. He was friendly, upbeat. I told someone today it takes your breath away because he was always so strong and such a presence to people.”
Souders served in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1967-69. He attended and graduated from Samford University School of Pharmacy in 1974. He and his wife Carla established Metropolis Drugs in 1975.
But he had many business ventures, including raising hogs; selling Good Humor Ice Cream from a truck in Birmingham, Alabama; raising and selling plants all over Metropolis and at Pat’s Market in Brookport; and more.
He also believed in giving back to his community — whether his hometown of Brookport or his adopted town of Metropolis.
“Mike had a giving heart,” McDaniel said.
“Mike was just Mike. He was beat down a few times with unsuccessful businesses that went awry, but they made him stronger — he’d venture out and start something new. You don’t come across people like that every day.”
Services for Eichorn were held Friday, May 27, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Strong officiating. Burial followed in Metropolis Memorial Gardens with military rites.
Services for Souders were held Thursday, May 26, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with Rev. Joey Dunning officiating. Burial followed in Pell Cemetery.
“I don’t know of any two people who have benefited the City of Metropolis more immensely,” McDaniel said of both Eichorn and Souders. “They’ve given lots and lots of young people jobs. They were a benefit to the city.”
