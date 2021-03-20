Described by his fans as an incredible songwriter and storyteller, musician Tony Logue keeps growing his music career, all while staying true to his southern roots in Marshall County.
He credits artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Chris Knight, Steve Earl and John Prine as musical influences for the songs he writes. His latest accomplishment and recognition — playing on the stage at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum as an Artist in Residence.
The Artist in Residence presented by Listen Locally series is a partnership with the hall of fame and museum and features artists from all across the state. Ran by husband and wife team Renee and Warren Cobb, Listen Locally works to bring attention and appreciation to all avenues of art in Kentucky.
“It was pretty neat, and a fantastic place. I don’t think people around here really know that much about it. Part of what they (the Cobbs) are trying to do is to get the word out and keep the place open,” Logue said.
The series was created in August when the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions allowed 50% capacity for museums. Artists are showcased the first and third Saturday of the month during business hours at the hall of fame and museum in Mount Vernon. Performing 45-minute sets the same day as Logue, were three other artists and a trio. To date, more than 80 artists have been credentialed as an Artist in Residence.
Logue began writing songs more than 20 years ago after learning how to play the guitar when he was 16 years old.
“I studied it a lot. Spent some time in Nashville with people there, just trying to be around it, be involved. Just trying to learn and get better, and be around people who are better,” he said.
Over the years, Logue has grown a following of fans and now performs all over the midwest. He has written and released three records. His first record was released in 2012 titled “Reckless Kind” and is a collection his songs.
“Serpents and Saviors” was released in 2018. “That record has characters that were kind of gruff and ragged around the edges, and then there a few stories of hope. So it was kind of the light and dark type thing,” Logue said.
Live on Red Barn Radio was released in July 2020.The record is a live performance of Logue’s 2019 show at the Red Barn Radio syndicated show in Lexington.
“It’s kind of a running show that’s a who’s who of Kentucky music. It’s a neat thing. Like Sturgill Simpson played there, and Tyler Childers put out a record there. So yeah, that was a big deal,” Logue said.
While at the Red Barn, Logue met the Cobbs. “I had seen that they do the series, but to get the invite, I was pretty excited about that. I had never even been to the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. I had heard about it, but I had never even been there so it was a super neat thing. There’s a lot of people that came out of Kentucky,” Logue said, noting country singers that have hailed from Kentucky, such as Billy Ray Cyrus, Dwight Yokum, The Kentucky Headhunters, Patty Loveless, Montgomery Gentry and Keith Whitley.
“Tony has a way of presenting his music that creates an experience for the listener to actually place their own selves at the place and in the circumstance Tony is singing about — an art that is seldom seen but always appreciated in a time where the live music experience is hard to find and seldom seen,” Renee Cobb said.
Listen Locally also has a network of open mic nights across state, a weekly Sunday Gospel Jam Hour and a weekly radio show named Overtones LIVE that is recorded in the Austin City Saloon in Lexington and airs on 15 radio stations across the state. Logue will be a guest on Overtones on April 21. It can be streamed live at radiolex.us.
“Listen Locally loves and adores Tony Logue and let me add how well respected he is on this side of the state as well. He is among the most nice, kind and gracious of musicians we have encountered on our own journey,” Cobb said.
When possible, Logue takes his band with him to venues. Current band members include Jason Munday, from Lexington, on drums; Derek Rucker, from Paducah, on lead guitar; and Julio Motos, from Nashville, on bass guitar. Logue plays the rhythm guitar.
Over the course of the next six weeks he has events scheduled in Wisconsin, Virginia, Florida and Alabama and plans to keep adding to the schedule.
“Things are good in my neck of the woods right now,” Logue said.
His music is available on iTunes and Spotify, and his website www.tonyloguemusic.com has merchandise and albums ready to purchase. More information on Listen Locally can be found at www. listenlocally.com.
