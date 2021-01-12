Five nearby counties do not have the chain pharmacies the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is using to distribute vaccines.
That’s according to a new study by the Rural Policy Research Institute’s Center for Rural Health Policy and Analysis.
Kent Koster with Purchase District Health Department said this week they’ll order vaccines to distribute to school personnel. Smaller counties like Ballard, Carlisle, and Hickman don’t have chain pharmacies. So, they’ll distribute this phase of vaccines directly from their health departments.
“We certainly will try to make sure if there are any inequalities for the smaller counties that don’t have those larger pharmacies,” Koster said. “We’ll try to step in to make sure that there is equality there.”
Koster said in McCracken County, Kroger and Walmart will set up vaccination clinics for the school staff. He’s still waiting on a start date. In smaller counties, these vaccinations could start next week.
“Will help alleviate some of that anxiety for the school personnel about getting COVID once they’ve been vaccinated,” Koster said.
Each school district vaccinates based on who opted in through their survey and order of priority. Koster assures that no matter what county you’re in, they’re working to get everyone taken care of as quickly as possible.
Livingston and Lyon are also listed as counties without chain pharmacies. So far, the local health departments have started vaccinating those 70 and older.
