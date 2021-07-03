BENTON — Several wastewater lift stations in the city will soon see repairs or be completely replaced, according to Mayor Rita Dotson. Dotson told the city council last week that the Jackie Way lift station on East 14th Street, off Valley Road, will need to be replaced.
“It has totally fell apart,” she said.
The estimated cost to replace the station is $274,000. The city will use a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the work. Those funds totaled $578,007 this year, and the city expects to receive an additional $578,007 in the middle of 2022.
The ARPA funding is part of a $350 billion package signed in March for state and local governments that must be used for infrastructure.
After reviewing a study of the lift stations by Rivercrest Engineering, it has been determined that three other stations need repairs. “Just about every one needs some kind of repairs or upgrades so we chose the three worst, which is what we call the Riley lift station. It’s out on Lynn Nelson Road. The one at the jail, and there’s one on Cherry Circle,” Dotson said.
The total cost to repair those will be $774,000. A portion of the funding will come from Kentucky Infrastructure Authority grant money which is funneled through the county. Dotson was unsure how much the county would receive, but said the three city governments and the county government would meet to divvy up the money.
She’s certain the city will not receive the full amount, but could use additional ARPA money to fully fund the project.
Dotson also told the council that the city has, with the council’s approval, officially applied for a Delta Regional Authority grant in the amount of $413,800 and will hopefully know if they are approved within the next few months. This grant will replace a 1,200 foot long sewer interceptor along Sixth Street between Olive Street and Commerce Boulevard.
“We’ve had so much new business out there that it’s really, it’s become more congested on the sewer system and I talked to you about this awhile back,” Dotson said.
A new manhole will be put in behind McCully’s Select Auto to accommodate the new interceptor.
The council heard from City Attorney Rob Mattingly that there are 17 businesses delinquent on obtaining a business license, some of which are in the area and some are out of state. Mattingly said the businesses have been sent four letters — three from Zoning and Planning Administrator Lois Cunningham and a fourth from himself in May — requesting to know if they are still operating within the city limits.
Mattingly was given authority from the council to send a final notice telling the businesses he has been authorized to pursue small claims legal action if a response is not received by a a certain date.
In other business, the council:
• Held second readings on six ordinances including ordinances for the general fund budget for fiscal year 2021-22, the Benton water and sewer budget for FY 2021-22, the Benton Gas Systems budget for FY 2021-22, the city’s code of ordinance relating to the compensation of the planning commission and board of adjustment, an amendment to the city’s water and sewer rates and the annexation of 3.98 acres on the west side of U.S. Highway 641 near Priceless IGA.
• Appointed Rick Johnston, who has survey experience, to the planning and zoning board.
• Was updated on the progress of the cable franchise agreement. Mattingly recommended going with the Louisville model which includes collection of 5.4% in franchise fees, 84% of that total of which the city will receive, and a one time fee of $5000 for new companies.
• Heard the monthly police report from Chief Stephen Sanderson. During the month of May the police department responded to 786 calls for service, worked 15 collisions, issued 67 citations, 45 were for traffic and 22 were criminal, and opened 20 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.