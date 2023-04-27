Shannon Solomon has been selected to be the next principal of Marshall County High School.
Solomon has been leading students and educators at both the elementary and secondary levels for more than 25 years, with 15 of those years spent as a principal in Marshall County schools.
She was principal at Central Elementary in Marshall County from 2007 to 2015 and principal at South Marshall Middle School from 2016 to 2022, where she helped lead the consolidation of two student bodies and faculties of the former Benton Middle School and South Marshall Middle School.
Solomon is currently a Deeper Learning consultant for the West Kentucky Educational Cooperative, a regional cooperative that supports western Kentucky school districts in various capacities.
Solomon began her teaching career in Louisville, where she taught four years before moving back to western Kentucky to teach at Lone Oak Elementary for three years, then serving as assistant principal there for three years.
Solomon has earned certifications in elementary education, administration, instructional supervision, director of pupil personnel and superintendent.
Marshall County Superintendent Steve Miracle selected Solomon from a pool of six candidates. He worked alongside the high school’s site-based decision-making council, which assisted in gathering input from staff, developing criteria for the position and interviewing candidates.
“Mrs. Solomon brings a record of proven success in building a collaborative and positive culture by establishing strong relationships with all shareholders,” he said. “Her years of experience as a principal will be invaluable as she works to create a focus on what is best for students and leading Marshall County High School on the path to reaching its fullest potential.”
“I’m humbled, honored and excited,” said Solomon. “I’m ready to make connections and build relationships with students, faculty, staff, parents and community members so we can work together to support Marshall County students in order to prepare them for their futures.
“I look forward to establishing and sustaining a culture of trust, inclusion and high expectations at Marshall County High School. I will work to preserve the traditions we are proud of while continuing to propel our students forward.”
Solomon is married to Todd Solomon. They have four children: Patrick Hollowell, Riley Solomon, Madeline Hollowell and Rachel Solomon. Solomon will succeed current principal Robin McCoy, who announced her resignation on March 29 to pursue missionary work overseas.
Solomon’s official start date as principal is July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.