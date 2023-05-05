PRINCETON — It was a special Friday afternoon last week at Caldwell County Elementary School in Princeton. The day featured a big surprise that was particularly meaningful to one student.
Fifth-grader Gia Whitaker’s father, Philip Whitaker, has been stationed overseas with the Army. Unbeknownst to the student, her mother, father and school staff members arranged to surprise her with a big homecoming on her birthday.
CCES Principal Malissa Thomas made an announcement on Friday afternoon, April 28 that the fifth-grade class would get an extra recess because it had led the school in attendance all year. She also told students they would get a special visit from Caldwell County’s Tiger mascot.
While the students rushed to the playground, Philip Whitaker was in the front office donning the Tiger costume. He made his way to the playground escorted by many friends and excited school staff members. When he got onto the playground, Philip Whitaker was immediately mobbed by excited fifth-graders, getting high fives and hugs as the school mascot.
Some of the teachers located Gia Whitaker on the playground and tried their best to guide her father to where she was. When he found her, he immediately picked her up in a giant bear hug and swung her off of the piece of playground equipment she was on. Gia Whitaker later laughed that she was a little scared because of how much attention the Tiger mascot gave her.
Some students started to figure out why the Tiger mascot might be paying so much attention to Gia Whitaker, with some shouting that the mascot was her father. Gia Whitaker said she thought they might be right, but wasn’t sure.
However, as soon as her father revealed himself, she launched into his arms and started crying. The entire playground was a mix of cheers, tears and excitement as the two embraced. Among all the chaos, Gia Whitaker didn’t let go of her father.
As her mother, Whitney Whitaker, approached, Philip Whitaker laughed and revealed to friends gathered that he almost ruined the surprise by texting his daughter about it when he thought he was texting his wife. But none of that mattered now, the family was all together.
