BENTON — With only $52.50 left in the congregation’s operating fund, members of Soldier Creek Old School Primitive Baptist Church are seeking the community’s assistance for some much-needed repairs to the church building.
The congregation was formed as Clark’s River Church over 200 years ago in 1820, changing to its current name in 1838. The first building was built near the natural springs that feed nearby Soldier Creek. It was the first church formed west of the Tennessee River in Kentucky and is the oldest in the Jackson Purchase.
Until 1819, the land was territory of the Chickasaw tribe before being taken over by the government. Soon after formation, the church received a land grant of seven acres from the Kentucky legislature and Gov. Thomas Metcalfe.
The current building was built with hewn logs on a rock foundation in 1874 after a fire destroyed the original. Alan Adams, a member of the church, says the type of rocks are not native to the area and were most likely brought in via horse and buggy from Arkansas.
Current Elder Kenneth Adams has many memories of attending Solider Creek Church as a child. “I remember when I was 15 years old we would all gather under the big shade tree out front and talk scriptures. At 10 a.m. Elder Paul Poyner would announce it was time to go into the meeting house,” Adams said. “He always called it the meeting house.”
Poyner served the church as an elder for over 30 years and sometimes preached as interim pastor.
The large shade tree is no longer there after being knocked over by a thunderstorm several years back. All that remains is the tree trunk showing 265 rings which note the age of the former oak tree.
The aging building had a metal roof laid a few years ago, but still needs more exterior rehabilitation. The first priorities are to make sure the building is structurally sound and adding a new coat of paint. Peeling paint on the clapboard siding will need to be cleared before the new paint job is applied. The congregation would like to leave the windows intact if possible because they are original to the building.
Inside the building, most of the floor is original wood and the planks on the ceilings were hand planed. The nails are the old square nails handcrafted by a blacksmith.
Kenneth Adams remembers when he was growing up that women sat on the left side of the chapel and men sat on the right, with the deacons and elders near the front on benches. Nails are also visible on each of the walls for men to hang their hats on.
“When I was growing up,” Alan Adams said, “there was also a house full of people. It was hard to find a seat with some people standing outside.”
Sitting adjacent to the church is Soldier Creek Cemetery, where several historical Marshall County residents are buried including three Revolutionary War veterans. One of those veterans is Jesse Henson, who fought with the Kings Mountain Boys on the border of South Carolina and North Carolina.
Local historian Justin Lamb said Henson had settled in the area by the 1820s with his wife, Mary “Polly” Goodbread. Soon after, their daughter Jane Henson Darnall joined them along with her husband, Henry Darnall, a founding member and longtime pastor of Soldier Creek Church. Darnall was also credited with performing the first wedding ceremony in Marshall County.
“I think the culture and character of Marshall County have been defined by what’s happened on these seven acres,” Kenneth Adams said. “The community has a vested interested in this building.”
Members are seeking donations for the historic preservation of the church building. Donations are being accepted through the Community Foundation of Marshall County and can be mailed to 41 Wedge Drive, Benton, KY 42025, with Soldier Creek Church on the memo line.
Soldier Creek Church is affiliated with four other primitive Baptist churches — Boaz Chapel, in Fulton; Cane Creek, Martin, Tennessee; Memphis Church, Memphis, Tennessee; and Bordeaux Church, Nashville, Tennessee.
The church meets the first Sunday of each month from March through October due to no heat in the building. Singing begins at 10:30 a.m. with worship following at 11 a.m.
The donations are being spearheaded by Lamb, who also serves as county commissioner for District 1, and Carolyn Pace Johnson, a member of the Hardin City Council. Johnson is also a member of the Clarks River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which supports the preservation efforts of Soldier Creek Old School Primitive Baptist Church.
