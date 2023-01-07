PADNWS-01-07-23 SOLAR UPDATE

Two solar farm projects, McCracken County Solar and Ragland Solar, plan to develop in McCracken County. The two projects are in various stages of development.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Two solar farms planned for location in McCracken County are in varying stages of development.

Representatives of the McCracken County Solar project said they will share progress updates in a public hearing with the McCracken County Board of Adjustment in a couple of weeks. Meanwhile, representatives of the Ragland Solar project are working to incorporate community feedback into design plans during its development phase of the project.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In