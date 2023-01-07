Two solar farms planned for location in McCracken County are in varying stages of development.
Representatives of the McCracken County Solar project said they will share progress updates in a public hearing with the McCracken County Board of Adjustment in a couple of weeks. Meanwhile, representatives of the Ragland Solar project are working to incorporate community feedback into design plans during its development phase of the project.
McCracken County Solar
The McCracken County Board of Adjustment has scheduled a public hearing for Jan. 18 to discuss a conditional use permit issued to McCracken County Solar, LLC in November 2021, according to a public notice published in The Paducah Sun on Jan. 5.
McCracken County Solar is now owned by energy corporation AES, which bought out former owner Community Energy in December 2021. McCracken County Solar is planning a 60-megawatt solar farm on 616 acres of land in Kevil north of Massey Road, between Bethel Church Road and New Liberty Church Road.
Under McCracken County’s zoning ordinance, commercial solar energy systems greater than one-half acre are permitted under conditional use only in agriculture zones.
At first, the Board of Adjustment denied the solar project’s conditional use permit in October 2021. However, after a second public hearing in November 2021, which included testimony from community leaders regarding the project’s potential positive economic impact, the board ultimately voted to grant McCracken County Solar a conditional use permit.
Under Kentucky Revised Statutes 100.237(3), in cases where a conditional use permit has not been exercised within a year of its issue date, or other time limits that may have been set, “such conditional use permit shall not revert to its original designation unless there has been a public hearing.” Exercised, as used in the KRS statute when construction is part of the use of a conditional use permit, means either the main building or improvements are under construction to a substantial degree, binding contracts for some construction have been let, or prerequisite conditions involving substantial investment under contract, in development, are completed.
In a letter dated Dec. 14, 2022 sent from McCracken County Planning and Zoning Administrator Greg Cannon informing McCracken County Solar’s owner AES about the Jan. 18 public hearing, Cannon wrote, “McCracken County Solar’s conditional use permit was approved on November 17, 2021, and this office has received no site plan, decommissioning plan, or evidence that the conditional use permit has been exercised as of December 14, 2022.”
“At the aforementioned meeting, the Board would appreciate a status update on the project and when it should expect to receive these materials,” Cannon wrote in the Dec. 14 letter addressed to AES Permitting Project Manager Jenn D’Augustine.
In a statement to The Sun, AES Senior Development Manager Lauren Brunsdale said the upcoming hearing is “for the renewal of the existing conditional use permit issued in 2021.”
Brunsdale said the start of construction of the McCracken County Solar Projects has been delayed because of ongoing Midcontinent Independent System Operator interconnection study delays. MISO is the regional grid operator that covers most of the middle of the country, including western Kentucky. Brunsdale said energy projects that connect to the electrical grid cannot begin construction until they have received interconnection study results and a final agreement with the grid operator that allows the project to connect.
“The MISO interconnection studies for this project have been delayed by MISO 18 times, pushing results back by two years to date. These ongoing MISO interconnection study delays are impacting over 600 projects across the region, including McCracken County Solar,” Brunsdale said in a written statement to The Sun.
When the project’s conditional use permit was first approved in 2021, project leaders at the time said the expectation was for construction to take place during 2022, with a goal of the system being operational by the end of that year.
Despite the MISO study delays, Brunsdale said AES has continued to advance the project in alignment with the conditional use permit conditions. Brunsdale said AES plans to provide an update on its development efforts over the last year at the upcoming Board of Adjustment hearing.
“AES will own and operate the McCracken County project long-term, so we are dedicated to being a good partner and continuing to build on the local partnerships we’ve developed to ensure the project provides long-lasting benefits to the community,” Brunsdale said.
The county’s Board of Adjustment could consider whether to revoke the conditional use permit as allowed by KRS statute, Cannon wrote to AES.
Ragland Solar Project
In October, representatives of BrightNight and its Ragland Solar project held a community meeting to invite the public to learn about its planned solar farm project and for the public to give feedback on the project. The meeting was the first step BrightNight needed to take for its state permitting approval process.
BrightNight is planning a solar farm project that is estimated to span around 1,000 acres in McCracken County. Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company have an agreement with BrightNight to purchase the renewable energy credits from the energy the Ragland Solar project will produce.
From its October meeting, BrightNight Director of Development Tyler Coon said the group has received “invaluable” feedback and incorporated the feedback that Coon said will lead to a revised layout of the solar panels, more landscaping and adjusted setbacks.
“We continue to prepare for local and state permitting approval and are on track within the development phase of the project,” Coon wrote in a statement to The Sun. “While we’re eager to move forward, we feel strongly that allowing ample time to gather local feedback and conduct technical studies is an important part of our commitment to be a trusted local partner.”
Additionally, Coon said BrightNight has completed environmental and hydrology studies that will help the company make sure its design is compatible with local wildlife and neighbors near the project site.
Coon said BrightNight is working with KU to determine the appropriate power delivery date for the Ragland project, which he said would ultimately dictate the start of construction. He anticipates construction to begin in late 2023 or 2024.
BrightNight is in the process of delivering two gigawatts of renewable energy throughout Kentucky, which Coon said also includes a planned project in Ballard County.
