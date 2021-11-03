The McCracken County Board of Adjustment Tuesday stayed its previous vote to deny a conditional use permit for a planned solar farm, and will reopen the public hearing on the matter in two weeks.
That move came during a special called meeting in which McCracken County Attorney Sam Clymer presented a petition to have the board reconsider its earlier vote denying a permit to allow McCracken County Solar to construct a 60-megawatt solar energy farm in the northwestern part of the county.
In his hour-long presentation, Clymer said he wanted to make sure the board’s previous decision was made in accordance with the law, and was supported solely by the evidence presented at two public hearings on the matter.
He said he found several instances of a misapplication of the law and instances of discussion of facts that were outside the evidence that was presented.
“There wasn’t any bad intent, I don’t think that one bit. You made a mistake. I’m here to show you what that mistake was and ask that the job be done according to law,” he said, adding the board should “only consider the evidence submitted, anything not in the record is not relevant.”
However, information that was not presented during the previous public hearings did play a role.
Following Clymer’s presentation and questions from the board, a revote on the approval of the conditional use permit did not pass.
Diane Shrewsberry, board chairwoman, referenced discussion in a recent county fiscal court meeting in setting up the motion to, in effect, stay the board’s earlier decision and continue discussion by reopening public input on Nov. 17.
“On Oct. 20, this board voted 3-2 to deny the application for a conditional use permit by McCracken County Solar. Since that time the board members have seen the same news reports you have and the claim that this project is part of a larger economic development plan for the county,” she said.
“Despite hours of previous testimony of this application, the board was not presented with testimony that additional economic development in the county was contingent on this project. If such evidence exists, the board wants to hear it and we have a duty to do so.”
Admitting she did not know if additional testimony would change any member’s vote, “we wouldn’t be rendering a complete decision without hearing this evidence. It’s not fair to the board, to McCracken County Solar, and to the citizens of McCracken County,” she said.
The board voted 4-1 to stay the previous action, and set the public hearing at 5 p.m. on Nov. 17. Shrewsberry, Ted Smith, Randall Boggess and Steve Woods voted to stay the previous vote, with Marc Williams voting against the measure.
With the stay, Shrewsberry said the board expressly declared the Oct. 20 vote was not a final action.
The board chairwoman invited members of the public who would like to speak on the matter to attend the next meeting, as well as “somebody who could give us a little information” pertaining to possible related projects.
