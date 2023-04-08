On Aug. 21, 2017, people in western Kentucky and southern Illinois paused to observe one of nature’s most intriguing and rare events, as a total solar eclipse moved across the continent and into this area.
On today’s date next year — exactly 346 weeks later — the region will again be able to observe the sun, Earth and moon move into alignment and see daylight turn dark. A solar eclipse happens when the moon moves between Earth and the sun. Solar eclipses can take place on other planets as well when their moons move between their orbited planet and the sun.
The path of totality for the 2017 eclipse began in Oregon and crossed North America to exit at the coast of South Carolina.
The path of totality for the 2024 eclipse will enter the continent through the Mexican state of Sinaloa moving roughly northeast, moving through Texarkana, Little Rock, clipping the northwestern corner of Tennessee into Kentucky and southern Illinois and exiting the continent through Maine and the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.
If you overlaid the paths of totality of both eclipses on top of each other, they would form an X, crossing in western Kentucky and southern Illinois.
According to information provided by NASA, the partial eclipse will begin in Paducah at 12:42 p.m., when the moon starts to “nibble” at the sun’s disk. Totality begins at 2 p.m. sharp and will last until 2:02. The eclipse will end at 3:18 p.m.
Actually, the path of totality slices through McCracken County, although areas outside of the path of totality in the county will see at least a virtual total eclipse, with at least 99% obscurity.
As it was in 2017, the city of Carbondale, Illinois, finds itself in the center of the path of totality for the 2024 eclipse. The path of totality will encompass southeastern Missouri as far north as Bonne Terre, all of southern Illinois (the path moves just south of St. Louis) and the Kentucky counties of Ballard and Carlisle and part of the counties of McCracken, Fulton and Hickman.
A small piece of Lake County south of the Kentucky Bend is the only portion of Tennessee in the path of totality.
To safely view a solar eclipse — especially a partial solar eclipse — people should use solar viewing glasses, also called eclipse glasses. Those who viewed the 2017 solar eclipse may still have their eclipse glasses on hand. These are not typical sunglasses, but have lenses that are thousands of times darker than sunglasses.
Another way to view the solar eclipse is indirectly, using a pinhole projector. One way of doing this is by punching a hole in an index card and projecting the image of the sun on another surface like a street or dark paper held in the other hand.
As the date of the eclipse gets closer, more information will become available. People in this area who want to go to a good place to view the total solar eclipse will not have to travel at all, as the path of totality brings the eclipse right to our neighborhood.
