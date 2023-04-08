Solar eclipse moves through area one year from today

Sonya Quijas views the 2017 solar eclipse at Paducah’s riverfront. Paducah was a major observation point, as it fell in the area of greatest totality.

 Sun file photo

On Aug. 21, 2017, people in western Kentucky and southern Illinois paused to observe one of nature’s most intriguing and rare events, as a total solar eclipse moved across the continent and into this area.

On today’s date next year — exactly 346 weeks later — the region will again be able to observe the sun, Earth and moon move into alignment and see daylight turn dark. A solar eclipse happens when the moon moves between Earth and the sun. Solar eclipses can take place on other planets as well when their moons move between their orbited planet and the sun.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In