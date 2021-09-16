The city of Paducah plans to upgrade its financial, permitting and plan review software through Tyler Technologies, starting this Friday.
The software system runs several operations for making payments, reviewing plans and submitting permits, while the upgrade will affect the ability of employees to provide certain information to residents and for standard business transactions to take place, according to a news release from the city.
The city’s goal is for it to be completed in fewer than two business days with operations returning to normal by noon Monday.
Officials said the specific services that will be affected are:
• Finance Department — Customers will not be able to make business license or property tax payments in person or by phone. Staff will not be able to access specific information for title work and other inquiries.
• Fire Prevention — Customers will not be able to submit applications for building permits, make payments for permits or code enforcement fines, or receive a certificate of occupancy.
• Planning and Engineering — Customers will not be able to submit applications or plans or pay application/permit fees.
The upgrade affects reviewing of plans in the Fire Prevention, Planning and Engineering departments. Some services that are not affected by the upgrade include public safety operations, 911 dispatching, and registrations through Paducah Parks & Recreation.
The city also reminds residents that a drop-box located next to the 5th Street door of City Hall is available to leave payments and correspondence.
