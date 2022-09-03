Society garlic is a charming little cluster of grass-like foliage that produces umbels of 8-20 white to purple flowers on 2’ stems in August and September. It really is not garlic but so named for its foliage mild-garlic taste and fragrance. It is said that ‘society’ was added to its name as it does not produce bad breath when eaten.

The foliage has a sweet taste that is used as a chives substitute and garnish as well as its flowers. The rhizomes are edible, also. The South African native’s flowers are white, pink, purple and variegated and purple. Varieties include ‘Silver Lace’, ‘Variegatal’, ‘Tricolor’ (pink and white), and species ‘Alba’ which is most often found in gardens.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In