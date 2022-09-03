Society garlic is a charming little cluster of grass-like foliage that produces umbels of 8-20 white to purple flowers on 2’ stems in August and September. It really is not garlic but so named for its foliage mild-garlic taste and fragrance. It is said that ‘society’ was added to its name as it does not produce bad breath when eaten.
The foliage has a sweet taste that is used as a chives substitute and garnish as well as its flowers. The rhizomes are edible, also. The South African native’s flowers are white, pink, purple and variegated and purple. Varieties include ‘Silver Lace’, ‘Variegatal’, ‘Tricolor’ (pink and white), and species ‘Alba’ which is most often found in gardens.
In addition to culinary uses, it repels deer that do not like its garlicky smell. The foliage rubbed on the skin or clothes will repel mosquitoes, fleas and ticks.
It is recommended as a ground cover as it requires little care, tolerates heat, and grows well in moist but well-drained soil. Unfortunately, society garlic does have a downside to it. It spreads rapidly by seeds(high germination percentage) and rhizomes. Unless the flowers are cut before going to seed, next year the planting will have increased.
A garden friend gave me a clump years ago that was a chore to keep confined. I found that the flowerheads and seedheads(before opening), if cut before maturity and dried, make nice additions to fall arrangements.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Continue to remove spent foliage. Deadhead annuals cutting back to a leaf bud to force reblooming. Order spring bulbs. For early-spring small bulbs crocus and muscari impact, plant in clusters of 25-50 bulbs later blooming daffodils and tulips. For a naturalized effect scatter in larger numbers. Van Engelen.com, (860-567-8734) is a good source.
Houseplants — Groom plants to bring indoors for the winter. Check for insects and disease, cut spindly stems back, remove spent, diseased and/or insect damaged foliage. Repot root bound plants in a container one size larger only. Go online to check for which of your plants that prefer to be pot-bound.
Lawn -Change mower blades to mulching-type blades. The ground-up leaves will return nutrients to the soil and improve its tilth(structure). Good tilth soil allows good drainage, oxygen, nutrients and root contact necessary for healthy plants.
Trees — Select locations for fall tree planting in October. Consider power lines location. Plant shrubs (mature size up to 10 feet) 10 feet from the power line. Wait to trim trees that have sent out new growth thinking it is mid-summer, until they go dormant. Pick of fallen fruit to avoiding tripping or creating projectiles when mowing
Vegetables — Work organic matter (compost, aged manure, rotted straw or chopped leaves) around plants. and 10-10-10 granular fertilizer into vacant spaces. Plant leaf lettuce, radish, spinach and turnip greens until mid-month. Cease fertilizing perennial herbs to allow plants to harden off before the first frost. Save seed from your favorite annuals except hybrid varieties that will not come true or are sterile. Hybrid seed will note ‘F1’ following its variety name on its packet designating that it is a hybrid.
Books — “Botany for Gardeners” by Brian Capon, 4th ed., updates on scientific advances, nomenclature, taxonomy, and more, $21.95. For beginners “The New Gardener’s Handbook, Grow a Beautiful & Bountiful Garden” by Daryl Beyers, $24.95. Both are from Timber Press.
EVENTS
September 6 — “Invasive Species” — Master Gardeners Toolbox Series, 5 p.m., McCracken Co. Extension Office, Paducah.
September 7 — “Lawn Care,” Lunch Break Gardening Series, 12:15-12:45 p.m., Marshall Co. Extension Office, Benton. For reservations call 270-527-3285 by Sept. 5. Ten dollar fee includes lunch.
September 17 — Gourd Patch Arts Festival, Graves Co. Extension Office, St. Rte. 45, Mayfield, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., crafts, pumpkins, gourds, children’s activities.
