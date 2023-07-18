With the popularity of online shopping, more and more people turn to Facebook Marketplace and social media apps to make purchases. According to the Federal Trade Commission, about 95,000 people reported $770 million in losses to fraud from social media platforms in 2021. While these platforms can be convenient and offer access to products, they can also be a hot spot for scams.
You saw an ad for a beautiful sofa at a meager price on Facebook marketplace and contacted the seller. The seller, who claimed they needed to sell the couch quickly, provided you with pictures of the sofa and even agreed to meet in person to complete the transaction.
However, when you arrived at the agreed-upon location, the seller was nowhere to be found. After contacting the seller unsuccessfully, you realized the seller blocked you. You recognize you’ve just been scammed.
Unfortunately, this is just one example of scams on Facebook Marketplace.
One of the most common scams on Facebook Marketplace involves selling counterfeit fake goods. Scammers will post photos of products they do not have and then ask buyers to send them money in advance. The seller disappears once they receive money, leaving the buyer with nothing. Det. Kyle Seratt with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says researching is essential when buying from unreliable platforms.
“When you find something you want to purchase, always check your seller’s history or the details about the seller,” Seratt said. “Doing this will give you a good indication of whether this is a new account.”
Seratt said many fake profiles and accounts exist on Facebook Marketplace and social media apps, a process known as spoofing. He said there is little verification needed to make a spoofed account, and it is effortless to create one. He said these accounts lure unsuspecting buyers into scams by offering counterfeit products or asking for personal information for identity theft.
“Once someone decides to copy or create a fake account, it’s simply a matter of going on Facebook,” Seratt said. “They search for active geographical areas and their friends and then copy and post some of their pictures.”
Another common scam involves fake or fraudulent payment methods. Scammers will ask buyers to send money through a Venmo or PayPal service, but will cancel the payment once they have received the product. Fake payment methods leave the seller out of pocket and unable to recover their money.
While depositing money before receiving the item may be tempting, there are better ideas than this. It’s always best to wait until you have the item in hand before making any payments. This way, people can ensure they get what they paid for and avoid potential scams.
“When you use outside payment platforms like Cash App, Venmo or Zelle,” Seratt said. “The ability available for Facebook to assist you in recovery or to report a lousy transaction is no longer there.”
Meeting in public places is crucial for safety reasons when buying items off social media. It’s always better to be safe than sorry, and meeting in public places ensures you’re meeting in a well-lit area with other people. Meeting in public spots makes it less likely that anything wrong will happen during the transaction.
Seratt said the McCracken County Courthouse has a designated meet-up spot for sellers and buyers. The area is across the street from the courthouse in the parking lot. The site is under 24-hour surveillance, and Seratt said this gives buyers peace of mind.
Additionally, meeting in public places allows people to inspect the item they are buying before paying for it. People can ensure that it’s in the expected condition and that there are no surprises. So, if someone is buying something off social media, arrange to meet in a public place. Seratt also said never to give out a home address. It’s the smart and safe choice.
“There are a couple of parking spots designated as meeting places for online shoppers,” Seratt said. “The area gives buyers little peace of mind knowing they are somewhere law enforcement could take swift action if something occurs.”
When trying to avoid falling victim to marketplace scams, it is essential to be cautious when using Facebook Marketplace and social media apps. Always check the seller’s profile and reviews before making a purchase, and only send money in advance after verifying that the seller is legitimate. Additionally, be wary of requests for personal information or payment through unsecured methods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.