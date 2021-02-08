MAYFIELD — It’s not always about the money. For some, it’s about passion for their craft, and one local man’s hard work finally had its kickoff last year.
After two years in the making, Luis “Coach Chili” Pardo’s Soccer Factory opened to anyone wanting to take a deeper dive into soccer.
Chili said the facility--approximately 10,000 square feet--has resonated well with surrounding communities since opening in November, though he couldn’t be sure whether it was the peoples’ trust in him after 20 years or if quarantine just has them itching for some activity.
“We have had a real good response from all our local teams from Mayfield, Murray, Marshall and Paducah. It’s been great because every competitive team has been here. We have a lot of support from our local communities, and we try to have the most availability to all the teams,” Chili said.
Soccer Factory’s indoor field supports teams in a 5v5 format. Chili said the available programs offer more in-depth training than can be found during typical once a week sessions. There’s a variety of training programs for all ages, including kinder training (3-7), academy training (8-13), and competitive group training (14 and up). They also offer individual one-on-one training and goalie training.
The classes occur over eight sessions, but Chili quickly noted the schedule is not rigid, so residents can choose to come once or twice a week to finish in one month or two months respectively. He also said prices start at $60, but added the facility would work with parents depending on what they want.
The facility uses punch cards to determine the amount of sessions attended.
Soccer Factory is also available to birthday parties, team parties or team meetings.
Even though soccer garners more attention outside of the U.S., Chili created the Soccer Factory out of love for the sport. He would wake up every morning to work toward his coaching license while also tending to the field and structure.
He believes that soccer will continue to grow in the U.S., and may one day be one of the most played sports in the country. For now though, his Soccer Factory is just a “little itty bitty place that is offering soccer education” for the local communities, which to him has untapped potential.
“We have so much talent in this area. I’m talking about big talent, like we can put up some teams together tomorrow of all our competitive teams around the area,” Chili said.
Those interested can contact the Soccer Factory through email (soccerfactoryky@gmail.com) or through the official Facebook. Residents can also go to kysoccer factory.com for more details.
