Morgan Elementary School teacher Tami Snyder has been selected by the school’s site-based decision-making council to be the school’s new principal.
Snyder taught in the Paducah school district for 18 years, beginning at Paducah Middle School before transferring to Cooper-Whiteside Elementary in 2005. Snyder has taught second, third and fourth grade at Morgan Elementary since 2007.
“Tami has been a dedicated educator at Morgan Elementary for many years,” said Assistant Superintendent William Black.
“In her new role as Morgan principal, she will combine her love of the Morgan community with a wealth of instructional knowledge to help the school move closer to its vision of meeting the needs of each and every student.”
Snyder attended Southern Illinois University, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education. She received a master of science degree in library media education from Western Kentucky University and completed a master of arts degree in school administration at Murray State University.
“I am honored to have been chosen to serve as principal at Morgan Elementary,” Snyder said. “I have a passion for Paducah public schools. My youngest son attends Morgan Elementary, my oldest son attends (Paducah Tilghman High School) and my husband is a social studies teacher at PTHS.
“I have a tremendous understanding and undying compassion for our students and their families. I will work eﬀortlessly to make sure that all aspects of their needs are met and that they perform to the highest level possible.”
Snyder will assume leadership of the school on July 1 from Mark Fenske, who resigned to become principal of Livingston County Middle School.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.