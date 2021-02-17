Snowmen for Stonecreek: CenterPoint residents have fun after snowstorm

Do you want to build a snowman?
CenterPoint Recovery Center for Men residents braved the bitter cold and snow around mid-day Tuesday to do just that. CenterPoint, Four Rivers Behavioral Health’s long-term residential drug treatment facility, decided to visit Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation in Paducah to spread some joy.
“We had the opportunity to come out here and give back to the community,” resident Shawn Kitchen told The Sun. “Also, we know what it’s like to be in a facility … especially with the COVID epidemic going on, so we just saw it as an opportunity and wanted to give back and bring some joy to some people.”
The men gathered outside of the Alben Barkley Drive facility, not far from Heartland Church, to make their best effort at building snowmen with the powdery snow, have some laughs and hold a quick snowball fight. As per winter tradition, sticks were used for snowmen arms, to round them out.
Kitchen, who took an active role in it, shared a tip for building a snowman.
“This snow is actually really difficult to do one,” he said. “Any snow that’s accumulated together already is a pretty good starting point and then, hopes and wishes, I guess.”
The idea sprung up from social media, as shared by CenterPoint facility manager Rocky Doom. A friend tagged Doom on a Facebook post, as someone had an idea to do snowmen at nursing homes. Stonecreek was chosen since a CenterPoint resident’s mother is a resident there.
“Our guys at CenterPoint, the residents there, have actually been quarantined to our building because of the pandemic,” Doom said.
“Typically, they can leave on the weekends and the evenings and that kind of thing. Well, these guys when they come in, they’re stuck in the building for six months at a time. We decided to kind of take it and run with it, because we’re going to be outside around no one other than each other, and it’s going to bring some joy to these folks that are here.”
Doom said it’s great to see the men having a “blast” with it, adding the main reason he wanted to do it is because they are in treatment for substance use disorder, and what CenterPoint teaches goes “above and beyond” abstinence. A component is giving back to others.
“I went through CenterPoint myself a couple of years ago, so I was a consumer there. I went through the program ... before I started working there,” Doom said.
“So many of the guys — we hear it again and again — stuff like this is what contributes to that whole mindset of just changing everything that I’ve been doing, so that I can be responsible and life can be successful again or for the first time for a lot of them.”
Nathan Brockett, a peer mentor at CenterPoint, estimated that Tuesday’s snowman building exercise was probably the first time he had done that in around 15 years or so. He also viewed it as giving back to the community.
“I could probably speak for everybody, saying that it saved my life,” Brockett said, about CenterPoint.
“I was (in) a pretty dark place, with what was going on with me, and I had no idea about any kind of recovery or anything like that. I was introduced to them and it just gave me a whole new outlook on the way life is supposed to be, and I feel better. It’s just an overall life-changing experience for real.”
The snowmen and snowball fight was wintry fun for CenterPoint, but it also doubled as welcome visit for Stonecreek.
Andrew Long, the facility’s administrator, believed the residents would “absolutely love it.” There are several bay windows at Stonecreek, which face the area where snowmen were built, and residents could see if they wanted.
“Even with COVID, we try to amp up our game with activities inside the facility, but with all the restrictions and everything, we can’t have all the family members in here like we used to. That’s been the hardest thing, in my opinion, since COVID,” Long said.
“Because with (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) regulations, we can’t have all the family members in here.”
Long said Stonecreek had two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and the majority of its residents have gotten both rounds. Walgreens representatives are expected to visit Feb. 19 to do another round for people who didn’t get it on the first two, he added.
“Anytime I can have any kind of community involvement or to have the community do different relations in here — just like this — it’s great,” he said. “The more the community knows and can get involved — they can reach out to the facilities, and we can help find them something to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.