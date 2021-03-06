METROPOLIS, Ill. — The snow and extreme cold from just a handful of days ago is providing an extenuating circumstance.
Because the Joppa-Maple Grove School District had to use seven snow days, the 2020-21 school year is being extended.
Thursday, June 3, will be the students’ last day of school if the district is allowed to use Act of God days. The announcement came at the Feb. 22 school board meeting.
“Meals must available in order for the day to count as a Remote Learning Day,” Superintendent Vickie Artman said. “We were unable to use Remote Learning Days because roads were extremely dangerous for travel.”
The board has five emergency/snow days built into the school calendar.
Artman informed the board that Carmen I. Ayala, the state superintendent with the Illinois State Board of Education, has filed a letter — signed by 639 superintendents representing 1.2 million students — seeking a federal waiver of state assessments for the 2020-21 school year. In her announcement, Ayala said: “We believe it is more important to focus on supporting our students’ transition back to in-person learning, than to focus on assessments. Our focus belongs on building our students’ reconnection with their teachers and re-engagement in learning in the classroom.”
In other business at its Feb. 22 meeting, the board:
• Approved the 2021-22 school year calendar. Artman noted because the district is looking at opportunities to work with Century and Vienna high schools on distance learning, one calendar option, based as close as possible on the other two schools, was presented to teachers.
• Approved holiday waivers — Lincoln’s birthday February 2022 and Pulaski Day in March 2022 — for the 2021-22 school year calendar.
• Approved extra-curricular coaches for senior and junior high athletic activities.
• Authorized bids for food, dairy and bakery for the 2021-22 school year calendar.
• Approved the resignation of certified employee Candace Thweatt, who will complete the current school year.
• Approved the transfer of certified employee Crystal Forthman to the fourth grade.
• Approved the resignation of classified employee Amy McGinness as bookkeeper.
• And, appointed Artman to prepare the budget and grants.
The board’s next regular meeting is 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, at the JHS library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.