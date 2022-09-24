If anyone invites you to go on a snipe hunt, be skeptical.
This, snicker snicker, is a traditional rural prank that goes way back. Usually conducted at night for best pranking effect, this typically involves a small group of folks who enlist the aid of an unknowing greenhorn who has the poor inclination to trust those around him.
These “hunters” may take the newbie out somewhere in the sticks, in the dark, and have him hold a bag, traditionally a burlap sack, with which to catch the “snipe” which the others supposedly will encircle and drive back to the waiting bagger. I don’t know that this is ever explained thoroughly, but somehow this mysterious snipe is supposed to be ground-bound and come running such that a bagger can snag it up in the burlap.
Of course, the others in the hunting-driving crew slip away as soon as they leave the bagger in the dark. They are driving away, laughing among themselves, by the time the prank’s sucker begins to realize he’s been left literally holding the bag.
Whether or not anybody returns to retrieve the gullible bag man depends on the extent of the pranksters’ meanness.
This may have been prevented had the butt of the joke only knew and understood what a snipe is. Then again, most of us have little idea what a snipe is. Most of us only know about it from the rude redneck trick of the nocturnal snipe hunt.
But, yes, there is a snipe. More specifically, it is a Wilson’s snipe, formerly called a common snipe or, in some locales, a jacksnipe. It is a real migratory bird, a game bird that is held in considerable esteem for a small minority of real hunters who are so inclined.
I would guess that most Kentuckians have never seen a snipe. Part of this is because they are not native nesting birds here. Their nesting range is across the northern United States and far into Canada. Snipe do start visiting Kentucky however at the tail end of summer and into fall (right now) as they migrate into their wintering range.
Some snipe travel as far as South America during the cold season, but hereabouts we have some that stop and stay at this latitude as well as others that just pass through. There are usually some around all winter barring lengthy freezes.
This is a reasonably silly looking bird because of its stocky, top-heavy body shape and its especially long beak. A snipe is about the size of a robin, maybe a foot long but a bit chunkier. It is buff in color with a heavy overlay of dark brown stripes and bars that give it an overall light brown-gray look when you get a fleeting view of it (which is about all you ever get).
The tubby look of the snipe is accentuated by it having a short tail and not much neck. Its dark eyes are set back on the sides of its head, giving the bird good lateral vision as a guard against predators, while adding to its cute factor.
Most notable about the snipe’s appearance is its long bill, however. A feeder on earthworms and other invertebrates, the snipe has a beak that’s more than double the length of its head. The narrow, spear-like beak allows it to poke that probing snoot deep into mud and soft earth to find and snatch its squirmy, wriggling dietary items.
The snipe has longer than average legs, too, that help in wade in shallow water in the bottomlands and wet meadows that it favors. It gravitates to wetland habitats where suitable snipe dining (and soft ground) can be found.
Snipe are camouflaged and effectively invisible until flushed. When a possible danger like you or me comes plodding around where a snipe is feeding, it tends to hold tight and let the intruder walk by none the wiser. If the possible threat gets too close, the snipe flushes and flies away in an evasive zig-zag pattern.
Snipe are similar in body and beak length to American woodcock, and when they’re both around, a flushing bird can be near impossible to identify by sight. A flushing snipe, however, does make a sort of alarm chirping that ornithology experts describe as a “scaipe” call. That sets them apart audibly from woodcock.
Kentucky migratory bird regulations offer 107 days of snipe hunting in two seasons. The early one just opened Wednesday, running Sept. 21-Oct. 30. A longer, latter stretch comes Nov. 24-Jan. 29.
The daily limit is eight Wilson’s snipe, although I couldn’t swear I’ve kicked up that many in my lifetime.
Genuine snipe hunting has nothing to do with burlap sacks. It is usually a matter of packing a shotgun with light No. 8 shot loads and slugging through the bottomlands. A hunter needs to be quick on the draw, for a flushed snipe is difficult to anticipate and, when it does take wing on a crazy, shifting course, the hunter may have only a couple of seconds to act.
Snipe hunting, for real, is a low-rewards endeavor. Maybe that explains why it is rarely practiced and is more relegated to occasional, opportunistic shooting by hunters out there with other intentions.
But if someone offers you an opportunity to go after them at night, especially if he offers you a sack, just politely decline.
