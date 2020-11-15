Corbin Snardon has always been passionate about community service, whether it be through his role as an educator in the Paducah Public Schools or his participation in organizations like the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP.
While he had never sought public office before, he threw his hat in the ring this year challenging incumbent Randy Bridges in the race for District 3 state representative.
Bridges won re-election with 11,333 votes (59.88%). Snardon received 7,593 votes (40.12%).
“I’ve always been interested in public office at some point,” Snardon said.
“I just saw a good opportunity to kind of get my feet wet. In addition to all the reasons to run in the first place, I just really wanted to make a difference and help the city out.
“As a first-timer, and a newcomer on the political scene, especially going for state representative, I was actually very pleased with the result,” he said.
“It was not the outcome I wanted, but to get 40% of the vote ... I think that was a very good showing.”
According to Snardon, 32, the race was a good learning experience, particularly when it comes to hearing different perspectives on particular issues.
“It was just really interesting to hear different takes on a variety of issues, just to see what people put at the top of their list. Some people would put education, some people would put health care, some people budgetary or financial stuff, it’s just really unique,” he said.
“The campaign trail — and all the stuff that goes into that — was a huge learning curve. It’s the intricacies that you get into, having to figure out marketing, branding, our platform, graphic design.
“I had a lot of help. I would not have gotten as far as I did without some very helpful people behind the scene, mainly my campaign manager, Regina Lamm, who was fantastic in helping me keep my sanity,” he said.
Since 2020 has been anything but normal, with COVID-19 impacting virtually every aspect of everyday life, “normal” campaigning was not an option.
“It (making personal connections) was definitely harder. I tried to respect the fact that we were in a pandemic and wanted to do things safely,” Snardon said.
“Some of the things we wanted to do, boots on the ground, canvassing, we just didn’t feel it would be the most appropriate thing in the middle of COVID.”
While plans for conducting a more traditional campaign, hosting events, knocking on doors, wasn’t feasible, “I spent quite a bit of time on Zoom and Facebook,” he said.
Those skills, along with all the other things he learned during his first campaign, will serve him well in the future, Snardon said.
“I received a lot of encouragement and a lot of support from people who were just very excited and happy that I ran, wishing me well and hoping that I would run again.
“I can tell you that I definitely plan on running for office again,” he said, however, “I’m not going to say what that is right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.