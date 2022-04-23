Don’t go off in a dither over a little bit of slither.
We are getting into a significant reptilian time of the year. Snakes have been out of brumation, their version of hibernation, for weeks. But late winter and early spring create broken field running for our legless wildlife.
Erratic weather this time of year makes for numerous periods of unfriendly conditions for serpentine critters. During the chilly stretches, cold-blooded snakes cannot operate at normal levels and must spend much or all of their time sheltered up in wait of moderating temperatures.
Right about now we are getting some significant warming in the days, and even more important to the snakes, we may be getting to the end of sharply cold nights. A lot of snake activity is nocturnal, and during the sunless nights with no radiant energy to offset the raw temperature, cold conditions are just inoperable for old slinky.
All this means that we warm blooded humans stand much more elevated chances of encountering snakes from about this point onward until the onset of the chill again in later autumn. That doesn’t mean much to many people, but there is a fair sample of humanity that despises snakes so much that they would consider foregoing warm weather if that would mean a snake-free environment.
Some people abhor snakes to an extreme because they harbor an irrational fear of them.
Let us qualify this. It is not irrational to fear snakes. That has to do with the level of fear. Many or most of us would be reluctant to make physical contact with a snake, especially if we are in doubt of the species. There are some venomous snakes, so it is a good idea to not play too loosely around the odds of being fang-injected with a nasty toxin.
On the other hand, even most non-venomous snakes will serious consider biting you if you get overly personal with them. If you step on one or grab it, that could happen.
If I see a snake, I’m probably curious about it, but my first impulse probably won’t be to pick it up because I suspect it might bite me as a reward. I guess that means I’m afraid it would bite me. That has happened before, so experience is a guide there.
Meanwhile, if I had the opportunity to grab, say, a squirrel, I likely would not because I would be afraid it, too, would bite me. Call it fear, respect or just a reasonable sense of self-preservation, a certain amount of wariness toward all wild creatures is neither frivolous nor unjustified.
Many folks’ concerns over snakes, however, are overblown, and some are way beyond silly. You’ve got people who are prone to injure themselves trying to flee from the slightest rustle in the grass. And there are those who endure some sort of anxiety attack if they confront so much as a picture of a snake.
Without getting into perceived Biblical or mythological impressions, those snakes that you may encounter in this part of the world are not that sinister. Instead of embodiments of evil, they are just animals — writhing, tapered and tubelike, yes, but just animals.
I can’t address what it is like at other points of the globe, but the snakes you could confront here mostly cannot inflict serious injury to you. There are numerous species hereabouts, but only three native species are venomous: the copperhead, cottonmouth (also called water moccasin) and the timber rattlesnake.
Copperheads are the most common of these, but these are docile and retiring. Cottonmouths are a little surlier, yet these are typically found only in swampy wetland habitats locally and aren’t nearly as plentiful was people think. They are regularly confused with far more common watersnakes.
The most toxic of these three, the timber rattler, is theoretically distributed throughout western Kentucky, but in most places, it is as scarce as hen’s teeth. They are out there, but most people have virtually no chance of ever meeting one.
All our venomous snakes are pit vipers, but the dangers of their bites are largely exaggerated. While painful, copperhead bites almost never prove fatal even without treatment. Cottonmouth and even timber rattler bites are more severe, but prompt medical attention takes most of the risk out of these.
Most of the snakes activating in our habitats nowadays simply have no venom in ‘em. Rat snakes, kingsnakes, garter snakes, black racers, watersnakes of a few varieties, hognose snakes, rough green snakes, milk snakes, scarlet snakes and such really pose no threat. Even the pit vipers are not out to get you. Unprovoked, they are not going to attack.
Our fear of snakes has been taught to us through historic lore more so than biological understanding. We react to old wives’ tales more than science, and you know how those old wives are.
But there is something about how a snake looks and how it moves that triggers something in us. I still levitate a little when I find I have put my foot next to one. Before understanding kicks in, the initial reflex is a step past mere respect.
To paraphrase a past President (who wasn’t talking reptiles), the worst thing about fearing snakes is fear itself. That’s what causes us to run into trees trying to flee them.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
