Across Kentucky, another firearms deer hunting season of a sort again is in progress.
The state’s late muzzleloading firearms deer season starts today and runs for nine days, through two weekends, Dec. 10-18. It is a colder weather counterpart of the brief early muzzleloader season that comes on the third weekend of October, Oct. 15-16 this year.
This will constitute the final opportunities for any kind of gun hunting for deer by hunters of all ages during this hunting year. There is one more window of opportunity for kid hunters, those under age 16, with the free youth deer hunting weekend Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
On that New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day weekend, junior hunters with adult overseers can use modern firearms to hunt deer. The “free” part of that weekend season is that participating kids are not required to have either a hunting license or a deer permit.
For late muzzleloader hunters, regulations, including bag limits, are unchanged from those of general deer hunting. Muzzleloading firearms restrictions are the same as in past seasons and for the early October hunt. The main weaponry distinction is that any rifle, handgun or shotgun used must be loaded from the muzzle with a single projectile, which can be a conical bullet, a sabot-fitted bullet or round ball. (Cartridge-firing breechloaders are prohibited, of course.)
Kentucky’s deer harvest limit is one that applies to the entire hunting year, regardless of what weaponry a hunter uses or which weapon-specific season or seasons in which one participates. Foremost here is that a hunter is entitled to take a maximum of just one antlered buck for the hunting year. The ongoing one-buck restriction is viewed as being the primary factor in prompting hunter selectivity, reducing young buck harvest and ultimately increasing the number and harvest of older, quality bucks.
In deer management areas designated Zone 1, meanwhile, there continues to be no limit on the number of antlerless deer that can be harvested. In Zone 1 counties like all of far western Kentucky, a hunter can take four deer (all antlerless or three antlerless and one antlered buck) on the basic deer permit.
Beyond that, a hunter can take two more antlerless deer on a $15 additional antlerless deer permit. And there is no limit on the number of additional permits a hunter can buy and use. Hence, the number of antlerless deer that can be taken is wide open, a generous option that Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers hope will encourage more hunters to help reduce overall deer numbers in high-density counties by harvesting more does.
As a firearms deer season, all muzzleloader hunters must comply with the requirement to wear fluorescent orange clothing on head, chest and back. Other hunters afield during the muzzleloader season must do likewise for the safety benefit of higher visibility. Waterfowl hunters and those active by night, such as raccoon hunters, are exempted from “blaze orange” requirements.
•••
And speaking of waterfowlers, the traditional duck hunting season is back on across Kentucky.
Kentucky’s duck hunters got their earlier holiday taste of the season when it opened Thanksgiving Day and ran through the following weekend. After that four-day stint, duck hunting closed until it reopened just Wednesday for the duration of the 60-day season.
The second and main segment of Kentucky’s duck season runs Dec. 7-Jan. 31. Meanwhile, goose hunting for Canadas, white-fronted and snow geese also started on Thanksgiving. That season, however, runs unbroken through Feb. 15.
Duck hunting, by far the greater interest of waterfowlers in this region, resumes with the advantage of recent rainfall that at least begins some of the effects of the late summer-into-autumn drought. Area duck habitats have been starved for surface and sheet water that beckons dabbling ducks into typical feeding area. Resumption of rains may have raised the attraction level of some area habitats.
•••
Friday brought an end to Kentucky’s second fall shotgun hunting season for wild turkeys, the last gun opportunities before the either-sex fall turkey bag limit is reduced.
The just-concluded season ran Dec. 3-9. An earlier fall shotgun turkey season was Oct. 22-28.
The existing fall turkey bag limit, the regulation for several years, is four birds for the fall period regardless of weapon or weapon-specific season (archery, crossbow or shotgun). Among those four birds, no more than one can be a bearded turkey with a beard of three inches or longer. That stipulation limits the harvest of mature gobblers.
A reduced bag limit that will take effect in the fall of 2023 effectively should reduce the number of hen turkeys that will be taken. It will set a limit of two birds, only one of which can be a hen (or beardless turkey) and only one of which can be a turkey with a beard of three inches or longer.
The Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Commission earlier this year approved a tightened bag limit on fall turkeys to address hunter concerns over apparent turkey population decline.
•••
Archery hunting for deer now is ongoing in a few Land Between the Lakes areas that typically are off limits to all hunting.
The no-hunting areas of Hillman Ferry, Energy Lake and Piney campgrounds, Brandon Spring Group Center and the Southern Nature Watch Demonstration Area are now open to bowhunters in pursuit of whitetails through Jan. 16.
Archery hunters are encouraged to take antlerless deer in the seldom hunted areas to help control the whitetail density in these tightly regulated spots.
Within the boundaries of the normally no-hunt zones, bowhunters must avoid campsites and facilities. Maintenance staffers continue to work in the areas throughout the winter closure months.
Hunters in the federally managed area must have LBL Hunter Use Permits in addition to appropriate state hunting licensing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.