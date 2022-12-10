PADNWS-12-10-22 ODRS LATE MUZZLELOADERS-BRIEFS - PHOTO

Some use late muzzleloader hunts to add a doe or two for the freezer, but others still seek that one buck.

 Contributed

Across Kentucky, another firearms deer hunting season of a sort again is in progress.

The state’s late muzzleloading firearms deer season starts today and runs for nine days, through two weekends, Dec. 10-18. It is a colder weather counterpart of the brief early muzzleloader season that comes on the third weekend of October, Oct. 15-16 this year.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoor news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

