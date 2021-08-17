The new, $63.6 million bridge in Smithland, which is currently under construction, will have parts of it that were built at the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority.
Greater Paducah Economic Development, in partnership with the riverport, announced in a news release Monday that American Bridge Company, in coordination with Grand Rivers-based Jim Smith Contracting, will construct “significant portions” of the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge in Smithland at the riverport. It’s expected to create 30 jobs during the next 18 months.
“American Bridge is acting as subcontractor to Jim Smith Contracting. They are constructing the bridge over in Smithland,” GPED President Bruce Wilcox told The Sun.
“American Bridge — they could actually construct this bridge at some other riverport. They could do it at Eddyville — or anywhere else for that matter — along the river, but given the proximity of where we’re located and the (Paducah-McCracken County) riverport’s Comansa crane, it’s a perfect opportunity for them to construct portions of the bridge on barges.”
Wilcox said it’s a “win-win-win” for the riverport, American Bridge Company and the community.
American Bridge Company is leasing part of the riverport’s facility and equipment, such as its Comansa crane, to build sections of the Smithland bridge on barges. The fabricated sections for the bridge will then be floated to Smithland via the Ohio River and assembled, according to the news release.
“Jim Smith Contracting and American Bridge Company are looking forward to working together, along with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, to deliver this long-overdue project,” Brian McReynolds, vice president for Jim Smith Contracting, and William Felker, area manager for American Bridge, said in a joint statement.
“We are pleased to have secured a lease for the world-class facilities at the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority and we can’t wait to get construction started.”
Tim Cahill, executive director of the riverport, thanked U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-KY, and his staff for their assistance in securing the opportunity for the riverport and community. He also voiced appreciation for the “expedited response” by the U.S. Coast Guard office in Paducah and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in conducting due diligence assessments.
He told The Sun it’s great news and it’s “good for everybody,” noting jobs created by the project and the spending that will take place in the region.
Meanwhile, Comer said he was glad to work with local economic development leaders, the riverport and American Bridge Company to facilitate conversations with federal agencies.
“This project is tremendously important to safety and economic development in Livingston County and the region, and our efforts to expedite construction will have lasting effects on the quality of infrastructure in west Kentucky,” Comer said in the news release.
The Smithland bridge project has an estimated completion date of 2023, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Keith Todd, a public information officer with KYTC, said Monday that it’s an approximately 40-month project and personnel think the project is about three or four months ahead of schedule, but Todd noted it’s still early.
In July, KYTC announced construction had started on footers for the main piers of the Smithland bridge. The new bridge will have a 40-foot-wide, two-lane deck with 12-foot driving lanes and six-foot shoulders.
