The newly reelected Robert “Buz” Smith — again Paducah city commissioner after six terms ending in 2008 — has several plans, but one saying.
“We’re all rowing in the same direction,” Smith told The Sun.
The sixth-generation Paducah native holds priorities key to current commission spotlights — Southside neighborhood revitalization, 911 improvements, stormwater needs, job growth and affordable housing expansion among them.
Smith also had a founding role in some recurrent topics.
More than 20 years ago, Smith pitched the Artist Relocation program after speaking with LowerTown artist Mark Barone, who knew a similar program in Rising Sun, Indiana.
Albert Jones, mayor at the time, liked it.
“Later, (then-mayor Bill) Paxton and I pitched it to Paducah Bank for positive financing for artists … They were 100% behind it — one of the financial drivers,” he said. “These houses were the pits. It was bad. A lot of the issue was substandard landlords, and once the city enforced code, they sold and made the properties available.
Housing still remains a priority for Smith, who said more is needed beyond an 8.44% population growth on Paducah’s 2020 Census.
“I don’t think we’re going to grow more until we do something with housing stock,” he said. “We don’t have patio homes. (We have) very few condominiums. We need things young people can buy and start in or older people to downsize to. We have to be careful, think long-term, put up something that will last, and plan neighborhoods and the right amenities.”
He called Southside “perfect for that … But we can miss the window of opportunity.”
Job growth is a proverbial chicken-and-the-egg situation: “The talent pool attracts industry, but industry comes and attracts the talent pool,” he said.
“Right now, there’s a tremendous amount of people retired, retiring or telecommuting. I know this because I’ve been out knocking on doors, but they didn’t know me — not because I’m particularly memorable, but because they had been here only three or five years.
“There’s been change. We’ve gotten a lot less sleepy, and we have a lot of youth. It used to be unusual for young people to return to Paducah, but we’re getting more of that. They’ve brought a lot of energy and ideas, and that’s exactly what we need, but I don’t think it’s reached a critical mass yet, and there’s still work to do.”
Last week, voters reelected Smith alongside commissioners David Guess, Raynarldo Henderson and Sandra Wilson.
“Before I ran, I met them and told them I wasn’t running against any of them,” Smith said. “I’m ready to help implement some of these goals. It’s easy for me to talk about the things I want to do, but I’m anxious to hear the other city commissioners’ ideas and support their goals as well.”
During Smith’s initial six terms, he participated in several city accomplishments, including the Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency as a founding board member, The Carson Center’s grand opening, the Greenway Trail’s creation, and general riverport expansion and annexation incentives for city growth.
For two terms, he served as Mayor Pro Tem.
Before serving as a strategic planner and program analyst for 13 years at the Department of Energy Paducah Site, Smith worked for 23 years as a sales manager at US Foodservice, where he said he managed a sales budget larger than the city’s annual revenues.
Smith has joked about having no hobbies, but mentioned an interest — outside of time with his wife Janie, two sons and two grandchildren — in reading presidential biographies to unwind.
“I really like George Washington. He turned power over when he didn’t have to and set an example,” Smith said.
He takes office in January after a December swearing-in ceremony.
