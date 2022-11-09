Robert “Buz” Smith — who served six terms between 1997-2008 — is again the City of Paducah’s newly elected commissioner.
City Commissioners Sandra Wilson, Raynarldo Henderson and David Guess are also re-elected, with Carol Gault leaving in January.
Robert “Buz” Smith — who served six terms between 1997-2008 — is again the City of Paducah’s newly elected commissioner.
City Commissioners Sandra Wilson, Raynarldo Henderson and David Guess are also re-elected, with Carol Gault leaving in January.
Smith, who also served as Mayor Pro-Tem for two terms, told The Sun, “I’m thankful people remembered my past service.”
“I’m glad people remembered the successes with Lower Town (and) helping to put the (Luther F.) Carson Center in, along with the Greenway Trail,” said Smith, who received 3,610 votes in third place. “I want to get with all the other commissioners to see if we can put our heads together and see what directions we want to take.”
Smith’s interests aligned with the current commission’s, marking the Southside Initiative as one primary goal.
“In Paducah, we’ve had people from all over the country study what we’ve done with Lower Town and Fountain Avenue, and I think we can do the same with Southside,” he said. “It’s going to be a different formula of course, but I want to discover that talent again in the city.”
Wilson, who won first place at 4,052 votes, said she would continue her work with 911 and other initiatives.
“It’s important the commission work together as a united front; that doesn’t mean we may always agree but that we need to come together and decide what our priorities are,” Wilson said. “Obviously, 911 will continue to be a major focus, and we need to continue to address any stormwater issues.”
Wilson also remarked on housing and economic development.
“I’m also focused on what can make our community grow — we can’t let up on that. We’ll continue working with Greater Paducah Economic Development and recruiting more companies here.”
Henderson, who received 3,629 votes, repeated his intent to continue improving the Southside neighborhood.
“I am excited and humbled the citizens of Paducah see something in me and my ability, allowing me to lead in the capacity as a city commissioner,” Henderson said. “I am 100% behind the priorities we’ve had, and I want to continue to push for the Southside Initiative to make sure things continue to run smoothly there.
“I also want to make sure that we really put energy into 911. We’ve come so close to getting that done, and I want to make sure that by the end of the year — which is our goal — we have an interlocal agreement signed and ready to go.”
Guess half-jokingly called tonight “stressful.”
“Everything I heard — I was in fifth or sixth place,” said Guess, who finished in the top four at 3,023 votes. “We had (and have) a good commission, and I think Carol Gault was a great commissioner.”
Guess, who previously served in 2002 and 2006, echoed the commission’s outspoken interests.
“I want to keep the focus on 911; we have to get that finalized,” Guess said, referring to Midtown neighborhood improvement along with general revitalization efforts and finishing the sportsplex — dubbed Greenway Sports — currently in development.
Guess said, as before, he’ll address unnecessary spending.
“You can always make it better,” he said.
