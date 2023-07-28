CADIZ — They call it the Kentucky banana. Looking much like a green potato, the fruit “tastes like an orange and a banana at the same time,” and it is soon to make its way into a whiskey being developed by Jimmie Smith.
“We are going to add some new flavors,” says Smith, who on July 1 opened his Golden Pond Distilleries on Canton Lane in Trigg County.
For now, his slate of flavored moonshines includes muscadine, butter pecan, butterscotch, salted caramel, peach and blackberry. The new business owner is getting ready to put up some aged whiskey, probably a year away, and notes bourbon is two years away.
He also has straight moonshine.
Smith says his business, the only distillery in the county, enjoyed a great response on its opening day, with a lot of people coming in.
Customers have been steady since, although Smith notes not too many people know about the business that, as far as he knows, is the only one to ever make legal moonshine in the county.
“I don’t know that for a fact,” says Smith, who is pursuing his new venture with a silent partner.
He notes somebody once made moonshine during an exhibition at Land Between the Lakes.
Smith’s new store also boasts the work of local wildlife artists and sells hats, T-shirts and sunglasses with the business logo on it.
Stepping inside takes one back to the 1940s. The walls are adorned with taxidermy mounts, stuffed animals such as beaver, coyote, elk and buffalo — the likes of which can be found in LBL. The cabinet from the old Golden Pond bank that burned down in the 1930s is also there.
Smith notes that people love to come in and share their LBL stories, some of them are stories the new distillery owner hasn’t heard before.
“(They) come in and sit and talk and have a good time,” he says, adding “we love it.”
Smith’s journey into moonshining has been 10 years in the making, but it comes naturally.
“Just about everybody in my family was moonshiners at one time or another, and I like to make moonshine,” he observes, noting the only thing he knows how to do well is make whiskey.
A fourth-generation moonshiner, Smith learned the craft from his father, Charles Knight. His grandfather was a moonshiner, and his great-grandfather also made moonshine.
On a recent afternoon, Smith took a group of visitors through his operation, showing them his stills and some product made earlier in the day.
In the store where bottles of his moonshine are on display, his mother Susie Knight introduces customers to the distillery’s different flavors.
Once they choose what they like, Knight rings them up at the register at the front of the store. Knight says she has stayed pretty busy since Smith opened his store just a few weeks ago.
“Come on down and see us and try our moonshine,” the store’s proprietor invites, urging the community to drop by his new Golden Pond business.
Smith notes that he and others involved in the venture “did more planning and research than I could imagine,” the store owner observes.
For the past decade, he’s worked on Golden Pond Distilleries, especially in the past five years, when he “got more serious about it.”
He had it drawn out five years ago, he says.
His girlfriend’s father had some of the animal mounts that are now on display in his store, while his business partner had most of them.
The partner also had the cabinet from the old bank, which features an oak base complemented with a glass top and sides.
Smith says he is putting out fliers to help promote his new business and needs to place more signs; a website for the business is available at goldenponddistillery.com.
A master distiller, Smith invites people to come out and see the product for themselves. It is all natural, he says, and doesn’t include anything unnatural among its ingredients.
“When you taste the whiskey, it’s wonderful,” Smith notes of his Golden Pond product.
His new distillery is open six days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Monday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.