The St. Mary High School Class of 2020 — like so many other graduating classes this year — will be one for the books in the annals of its school history, but it has one anomaly that few other schools have this year.
Twin sisters Madeline and Emma Kerr are the class valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively. They are the daughters of Patrick Kerr and Christa Matlock. Both took part in the Governor’s Scholar Program, served in the Student Senate and took part in the French club, Catholic Youth Leaders and the school orchestra.
The class had an in-person graduation ceremony Saturday in the school gym. Each student was allowed 12 guests, all of whom were required to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Even the Most. Rev. William F. Medley, the bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, wore a mask as he led the graduation Mass when he wasn’t speaking.
It was announced that all 22 of this year’s graduates were going to college after graduation.
Graduating members of the National Honor Society included Emma Sumasa Kerr, Madeline Olivia Kerr, Ethan Charles Barnett, Margaret Westpheling Butts, John Ryan Curtsinger, Chiara Mark Doran, Abigail Catherine Hatton, William Thomas Johnson, Isaac Schaefer LaBarge, Jaclyn Ann Meredith, William Ronald Muiter, Vasav Rachan, Gabriel Carlos Russell, William Richard Seay, Allison Elizabeth Shockly and Grace Elizabeth Wells.
Other honor graduates were Marshall Keith Johnson and Hannah Louise Speis. Other graduates included Colin Wayne Doss, Joseph Dean Eggemeyer and Keaton O’Neal Elliott.
Wells earned the Principal’s Leadership Award, presented by SMHS Principal Doug Shelton. William Johnson earned the Mr. SMHS honor, while Hatton earned the Miss SMHS award.
