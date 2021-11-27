With Thanksgiving and Black Friday now over, the holiday shopping season moves full steam ahead with Small Business Saturday, where shoppers are encouraged to support local small businesses.
The annual “No Place Like Local Holidays Small Business Saturday” event takes place Saturday in downtown Paducah, where people can hear live music and carolers, enjoy free carriage rides and get photos with Santa Claus. The Jolly Trolley will provide transportation throughout downtown, and other holiday festivities include s’mores at Yeiser Art Center and costumed characters at the Dickens Carriage Corner, according to the city of Paducah.
Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt, during this week’s Paducah City Commission meeting, described the holiday season as the “most important time” for many businesses in downtown Paducah. Mayor George Bray also presented a proclamation that declared Nov. 27 as Small Business Saturday.
The annual shopping holiday is aimed at supporting small businesses across the country. Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 and it takes place after Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
“When you support local, when you buy local, you’re giving twice,” Axt said.
“You’re giving a unique gift that you often cannot get anywhere else and you’re also supporting that small business, their family, their employees, and their families, and keeping those dollars local within our community.”
The owners of two downtown businesses — Forever Pampered, 108 Broadway, and Wildhair Studios’ Rock Shop, 311 Broadway — spoke to The Sun on Friday about Small Business Saturday and shared information on the specials they have planned for customers.
“We have a wonderful downtown and some wonderful stores and restaurants,” said Susan Edwards, owner of Wildhair Studios’ Rock Shop.
“I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving, but come on down and shop local. Give us a once over, and take a look. We all have some really wonderful and unique things for them — things they won’t find in the big box stores or online, so support your local community.”
The rock shop has books, candles, herbs, healing crystals and many other items available.
“We’re having 25% off everything in the store. We’re giving door prizes away every hour. We will be dressed in Dickens costumes, so we’ll be participating in ‘Dickens of a Christmas,’ and I think we’ll get some carolers in around 12:30,” Edwards said. “We’ve got the Grinch stopping by and, of course, we decorated for Christmas.”
Meanwhile, Forever Pampered co-owner Susan Lofton said having these events downtown “obviously” help the merchants. The business is a bath and body boutique that sells locally made goat milk soap, lotions, body butters, candles, bath bombs and other items. One of its specials for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday is get one bar of soap free, when you purchase four.
“The work that Paducah Main Street puts into it is a huge help to us, because they do a lot of networking and things to help us small businesses, get all the names out there,” Lofton said. “... It’s not only just supporting local, it’s helping us to be able to feed our families and things like that.”
Aside from “No Place Like Local Holidays Small Business Saturday,” there are more holiday festivities coming up soon in December.
The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Candy Cane Hunt for children (age 10 and younger) is scheduled for Dec. 4 at the National Quilt Museum’s lawn. The city’s 2021 Christmas Parade is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 4. This year’s parade theme is “It’s a SUPER Christmas!” The city will also have a holiday farmers’ market on Dec. 11.
