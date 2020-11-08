The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Murray State University’s Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development, will host a Small Business Consultation Day, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Commerce Center.
Local small-business owners who are looking for assistance are encouraged to schedule a consultation to help get answers to questions they may have. Those interested in starting a business are also included. There is no charge.
Murray State’s Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development offers consulting services at no cost for existing and start-up business owners. Any entrepreneur or existing business owner needing advice is invited to register.
The consultations will be led by Chris Wooldridge, director of the Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development.
A former entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in the banking and financial services community, Wooldridge has experience with business development, corporate compliance, credit analyses, business restructuring, bankruptcy administration and corporate lending.
He is an instructor in finance, banking and economic development at Murray State, where he received his undergraduate and his MBA. Additionally, he is a graduate of the Kentucky School of Insurance, the Kentucky School of Banking, and received his certification through the Kentucky Institute for Economic Development.
The deadline to schedule a consultation is by 5 p.m. Nov. 13. To register, contact the Paducah Chamber, 270-443-1746, or email at info@paducahchamber.org.
