Small business owners and managers can apply for a small business cohort program of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. Now in its third year, the five-month program has produced positive results for the 30 graduates from the past two years. The program is aimed at helping business owners work through challenges and stabilize and/or grow their businesses.

Current graduates have expanded their business, opened new locations and reached new business levels. Participants do not have to be a chamber member and can be located throughout western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In