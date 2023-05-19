Small business owners and managers can apply for a small business cohort program of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. Now in its third year, the five-month program has produced positive results for the 30 graduates from the past two years. The program is aimed at helping business owners work through challenges and stabilize and/or grow their businesses.
Current graduates have expanded their business, opened new locations and reached new business levels. Participants do not have to be a chamber member and can be located throughout western Kentucky and southern Illinois.
Applications are currently available with classes starting on June 7 and continuing through October. Applications are available at www.paducahchamber.org/cohort. The cost to participate is $750 and scholarships are available. Minority owned business scholarships are made possible by West Kentucky Community and Technical College and the MacKenzie Scott National Philanthropic Trust grant.
“Our small business cohort is focused on giving small businesses the skills and connections they need to move to the next level and grow,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president/CEO. “Over the last two years, we have helped more than 30 business owners grow their revenue and reach in our community.”
The program is led by Chris Wooldridge, director of Murray State University’s Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development. Class members will participate in 10 instructional sessions and have time together outside of class with local mentors as well as with each other.
Katie Englert, owner of Compass Counseling and Chicken Salad Chick, and Chris Hill, owner of IHM Used Parts, will serve as mentors to cohort participants. Both have completed previous studies with “Fix This Next” and are eager to assist the next cohort group.
“It is always valuable to connect with other small business owners about struggles, strategy and successes,” Englert said. “This program is for small business owners who have a common interest to do small business better. Those new and seasoned to small business will be able to connect and share in ways that will help them be confident about what to fix next.”
Participants will be recognized during a Paducah Chamber Power in Partnership breakfast, as well as in the chamber’s weekly e-news and monthly newsletter multiple times throughout the program.
Payment plans are available and a money-back guarantee is available for those who are not satisfied with the program after completing the program with no more than two absences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.