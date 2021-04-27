Small ball: County discusses scaling down sports complex

The McCracken County Fiscal Court was put in the position of having to potentially think smaller Monday evening as members discussed plans for Greenway Sports, the planned outdoor athletic complex at Bluegrass Downs.
Originally envisioned by the court as a 50-50 funding partnership between the county and the Paducah City Commission, the project could be at a stall point. Expected costs for the total development — including the Bluegrass Downs and Stuart Nelson park phases — fall at $44,169,904, according to the project’s master plan released in February. Meetings between the city and county have led Judge-Executive Craig Clymer to believe the city can’t commit to half of that cost.
“The issue that has arisen is that the city has many other priorities that are pulling from their ability to put sufficient money to be 50-50 partners,” Clymer said. “Frankly I thought that since the prior city commission had bonded for $20 million to build a (wellness center) perhaps logic would dictate that when that collapsed with the new administration that the city would see the wisdom in putting that money, the $20 million, into a 50-50 partnership with us to build out a sports complex that I don’t think anybody could argue would be 10 times the benefit, if not 20 or more … however, that’s not the case.”
Mayor George Bray confirmed this stance in an interview with The Sun following the meeting.
“We have $19.2 million in bond funds that are remaining and we’re coming out of a year when we’ve had budget shortfalls. We just need to be fiscally responsible in the way that we choose where those funds go,” Bray said. “We want to stretch as much as we possibly can for the outdoor sports park because we feel like it is a great project for the community but the plans for the project were drawn up by the county without our involvement.
“We don’t want to do anything to not move the project forward but we have to be cognizant of all of our needs.”
After a number of conversations with Bray and other commission members, Clymer said he believes the city’s financial contribution could be somewhere in the $10-15 million range. Bray wasn’t comfortable committing to a number at this stage.
Bray is hopeful the county and city can work together to get the project right, but he wants the commission to resolve its immediate needs — like funding for needed E911 communications improvements, a matter the city and county are also working on, and paying for the terminal project at Barkley Regional Airport, among others — beforehand.
“We want to partner with the county, but we just need some time. I feel like we can take some time here to get this right,” Bray added.”I know there’s a sense of urgency on the part of the county but I don’t think there’s anything we can’t sit down and talk about over the next 30, 60, 90 days. It doesn’t have to be decided next week.”
The county is making an effort to arrange a joint meeting with the city commission on the subject for early next week.
A number of pathways to project completion were proposed during Monday’s meeting. In the event the city is a partner, there were two possibilities:
• The county commits to whatever amount the city does in a 50-50 partnership. This could considerably alter the scale of the project depending on the amount.
• The county and city agree to a 50-50 partnership before scaling the project down by, as Clymer called it, “whittling together” on the budget to maintain as much quality while reducing cost.
If the city were to choose not to partner, the county would then go back to the drawing board on what amenities and fields were included and where they went, likely leading to the two governmental bodies pursuing different parks projects.
“I hope we don’t get to the point where we have to divide it into two different projects,” Commissioner Bill Bartleman said. “I think one project is what we need to do.”
Bartleman is hopeful the city and county can work together to pare down the cost of the sports complex, potentially taking it closer to the $30-35 million range.
“I think we do need to take a close look at the plan that we have to see if there’s reasonable ways that we can cut those expenses without cutting the quality of the facility,” Bartleman said. “When you have studies like this done I think they always come back to the Mercedes Benz end of the recommendations but maybe we can come back with a lower priced Cadillac.
“We need to sharpen our pencils and see if we can cut the cost back.”
While Clymer agreed this is an option, he said he wants to approach it with a degree of caution so the project doesn’t get so small it won’t fulfill its original purpose of being a prime tournament facility.
“We all know if we go too low and we don’t build this thing with enough glitz and glam and attractions that what we’d have is a local park for our kids to play on,” he said. “We wouldn’t have travel ball or tourists coming in (for that) and we’d have lost all that we were working to build.”
The entire meeting can be seen below:
The next meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court will be on May 10.
