Widespread sleet and temperatures that stayed well below freezing kept roads slick and school and business doors closed Tuesday, with some closures expected to continue through Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, eight tenths of an inch of mostly sleet fell in Paducah, with other local areas seeing similar or lighter amounts.
While local transportation and law enforcement officials reported few wrecks and minor impact other than the closures, Pastor Reynarldo Henderson said there was significant demand for the services at the Washington Street Baptist Church warming center.
“Obviously it’s at the top of the priority list. It’s very important that we’re open,” Henderson said.
While this winter has been historically warm in general, shots of serious cold accompanied by wind and winter weather have cause conditions Henderson said could be life-threatening for those without a roof over their heads.
“Many of the folk here have absolutely no place to go,” Henderson said.
He said the warming center the past two nights has housed about 20 people, and is working to keep extended hours due to other closures like the McCracken County Library, where some unhoused people often find daytime shelter from the cold.
“I don’t even think the 19, 20 we house, or (those at) River City Mission really touches the surface of how many persons out there that are homeless,” Henderson said.
At the shelter, “Folk can be off the street and try to be safe and try to be healthy and to get the necessities that they need.”
Many city and county streets remained icy through Tuesday, though Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District One Spokesman Keith Todd said crews were able to treat most major routes and progress to secondary and some tertiary roads Tuesday.
Todd said he was “pleasantly surprised” at how few wrecks were reported across the area, even during the height of the precipitation Monday evening.
“I think a lot of people realized that with the freezing rain and sleet it was going to be really hazardous,” he said.
One wreck Tuesday, on I-69 in Marshall County at Exit 41, involved three semis and 15 other vehicles, Todd said, but most of those vehicles were able to drive off and suffered minor damage.
Todd said efforts to pre-treat the roadways were somewhat hamstrung by not enough advance notice of the weather, as well as the type of precipitation and how quickly it accumulated.
“We would rather have six inches of snow than a quarter inch of ice. The ice is so much harder to deal with,” Todd said.
Today’s forecast expects temperatures around 34 degrees with some sunshine during the day, which Todd said should activate some of the chemicals and help with melting the ice on roads and sidewalks.
Paducah Police Department Public Engagement Office Blake Quinn said very few wrecks were reported in the city, which he attributed to good public information efforts and conscientious city residents.
Quinn said regarding concerns that icy roads could slow responses to emergency calls, “We drive according to the road conditions en route to the emergency. We’re going to get there as fast as we can, but as safely as we can.”
“We’ve been very fortunate that everybody’s been exercising due regard, just as we do.”
Henderson said the shelter’s operations are fully dependent on volunteers.
“In order for us to be open, we do need volunteers. Even during the day, if we’re open during the day, that means we have people who have given their time and resources to be here with us all day long.”
Without volunteers, he said, three of whom are needed for each shift, “we may not be open.”
Henderson asked for anyone interested to call the church at 270-442-8033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.