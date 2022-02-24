MAYFIELD — All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads — which is what the team at Sleep in Heavenly Peace continues to make sure everyone knows. It is easy to spot a volunteer of the organization — by their shirts with ‘no kid sleeps on the floor in my town’ across their backs.
According to the Sleep in Heavenly Peace site, in Idaho and across the United States, too many boys and girls go without a bed — or even a pillow — to sleep on. These children end up sleeping on couches, blankets, and even floors. This can affect their happiness and health.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace had its start like many other charities, with a simple idea and hard work in someone’s garage. It was Christmas time, a time of joy and happiness, a time of giving and love, but also a time of bitter, cold weather and snowstorms. The project that started with the build of one bed for a single family developed into something a whole lot more.
With wood left over from the first bunk, another idea was created, ‘Who else could benefit from this bunk?’
On Saturday, Feb. 19, over 100 volunteers from 10 chapters across five states, including Kentucky, Ohio and Missouri, came together to build and provide new beds for 51 children who survived the unthinkable. The volunteers set up shop in the Mayfield Lowes parking lot, cutting, sanding and assembling bunk beds for those in need. The beds were free to the families, and children ages 3-17 were able to receive one.
Kenlake Region President Julie Morris expressed her passion for helping those in need in the community. “Mayfield, you’ve been going through a lot, and we’re here to help,” said Morris. “ It’s taken weeks of planning for this moment.”
To top off the end of their day, Sleep In Heavenly Peace made their way around Mayfield, and delivered some of the beds built earlier in the day. The volunteer organization worked together with Lowes and ToolBank USA for the event.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is able to continue doing what they do because of the passionate volunteers who believe in the mission of getting kids off the floor and into beds. In exchange for just a few hours of time, someone can make a direct, permanent impact on the quality of life for dozens of kids in the community.
To prepare for a build day, donate to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, or learn more about what the team has accomplished at www.shpbeds.org.
