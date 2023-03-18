PADNWS-03-18-23 SLEBODA QUILTS - PHOTO

Cheryl “Muppin” Sleboda is shown in her new quilt and sewing shop, Muppin’s, on Fourth Street. She moved to Paducah from Chicago last July and looks forward to being a part of the fabric of local small businesses and the community.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The American Quilter’s Society (AQS) QuiltWeek has many quilting classes featuring instructors from around the world. One of those instructors has made Quilt City USA her home.

Cheryl Sleboda (pronounced “sle-BOH-da”) moved to Paducah from Chicago last July and opened her quilting and sewing shop, Muppin’s, at the end of February.

