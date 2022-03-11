SkyWest to end air service at Barkley Regional

SkyWest Airlines has issued a 90-day notice that it intends to discontinue Essential Air Service to Barkley Regional Airport along with 28 other regional airports, Barkley Regional Airport officials announced on Thursday. SkyWest has provided regular flights from Paducah to Chicago since 2010.
There will be no immediate changes to flight schedules, according to a press release from Barkley Regional Airport.
SkyWest, flying under the United Express banner at Barkley, currently provides regular flights from Barkley to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. The airline’s current contract with Barkley was set to run through the end of this year, Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said.
Rouleau said the decision from SkyWest was due to pilot staffing issues and rising fuel costs.
Rouleau told The Sun that to his understanding, SkyWest has to continue service until another Essential Air Service provider could be located. He added that the U.S. Department of Transportation would need to advertise the bid to seek out potential air service providers.
“[SkyWest’s] service could extend longer, you know, into the rest of the calendar year,” Rouleau told The Sun.
“Barkley will continue to aggressively pursue other airline opportunities,” he added.
Essential Air Service is a federal program run by the Department of Transportation that ensures that smaller communities have a connection to the national air transportation system.
The Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board met in a previously-scheduled special meeting Thursday on other business. While SkyWest’s announcement was discussed, no action was taken by the board on that issue.
Barkley Regional Airport Authority Chairman Jay Matheny said he views the situation as an “opportunity” for the airport to try something different and work with other airlines and provide more options to the area.
“I think that, you know, if this door is closing, I think there are a number of other doors that can certainly be open,” Matheny told the other airport authority board members.
“What we’ve heard from the public for years out here has been, ‘we need to find different service, something new, something else.’ ”
Rouleau said the airport has been speaking with other airlines about the Barkley Regional market in an effort to expand air service opportunities.
He thinks the new airport terminal project — scheduled for completion in the spring of 2023 — may help the airport attract new airlines, and said that investing in a new terminal shows the airport’s belief and the community’s belief in the potential of success for the airport.
“We want to make sure we connect to a hub where people, just like before, can access the world from Barkley,” Rouleau told The Sun.
Rouleau said at Thursday’s meeting that he, along with representatives from the other impacted regional airports, would be speaking with the Department of Transportation Friday to discuss how the department will move forward with the bidding process for other airlines.
Paducah Mayor George Bray said he has been in touch with U.S. Rep. James Comer’s office and would be speaking with Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office on Friday about the situation.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.