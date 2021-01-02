There are all kinds of traditions to ring in the New Year.
Some people will flock to Times Square to join revelers for the annual ball drop — or watch it on TV. Some people may do a champagne toast and count down the seconds with friends and family. Others may kiss a loved one at the stroke of midnight or eat black-eyed peas for prosperity.
What does the Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts do for New Year’s Day?
The club members go to Twin Oaks Lake in McCracken County, located off Hunter Lane, and take part in an annual water-skiing event, complete with food and drinks for attendees. Also, the water skiers try not to fall in.
“The challenge of it is to do it no matter what the weather is,” Ski Nuts member Joe Burkhead told The Sun.
“We’ve done it in years when it’s been snowing outside. We’ve done it in years when we had to break the ice off the lake to be able to get through to water. We’ve actually done it on the ice at least one time because the ice was too thick to break, so we actually water-skied on the ice with four-wheelers.”
As Burkhead says, “It’s just a tradition.” It’s one that has spanned over 40 years, starting on Jan. 1, 1979.
On an overcast Friday with air temperatures in the 40s, the 2021 group of skiers included Muhlenberg County’s Errol Bryant, Murray native Brittany Collins, and Burkhead’s son, Corey Hawes of Paducah.
Bryant, who water-skis competitively, explains that he does it on the first day of the year, and then every day he possibly can for the rest of the year. The 80-year-old has water-skied since 1972, and he joined the club in 2000.
“It’s competitive,” he said. “That’s what I like about it. I like competitiveness and that’s just something that I can do and I like to do it.”
He drew No. 1 to take the first run on Friday.
“That water’s going to be 40 degrees. I just hope I don’t fall,” he added.
Bryant did not fall, and he was quickly followed by his fellow skiers, who took turns taking a quick lap around Twin Oaks Lake, before promptly drying off.
For Collins, the New Year’s Day event is part of a holiday homecoming of sorts. She’s from Murray, but now lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She took part in 2020 and estimated that 2021 is probably her 25th year doing it.
“I’ve been part of the Ski Nuts since I was born,” she said. “I was born into it. My mom is Tina Hill and my stepdad is Bobby Hill and so, they’ve been a part of this and then, we grew up skiing here, competitively skiing.”
Meanwhile, Hawes started water-skiing at age 12 and he will be 52 soon. He was joined at the event by his son, Jackson Hawes, of Paducah.
“I’d feel wrong about breaking a tradition, since I’ve pretty well done it every year,” he said. “As a matter of fact, the worst injury I ever had was when it was frozen. We built a jump out on the frozen lake, and I broke my arm going over the jump.”
Hawes shared that “pretty much” everyone out there has placed or won nationals in water skiing, or is nationally ranked. It’s a group with a lot of tournament experience. He also shared advice for newcomers to water skiing.
“Try to find somebody that can give you the right teaching and advice, because that makes all the difference,” he added, noting that decent skis and equipment are important too.
In the end, the Ski Nuts’ tradition is about getting together, sharing camaraderie and seeing who falls into the lake and gets wet.
“I don’t know — we just have a good time together,” Hawes concluded.
