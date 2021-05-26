BENTON — The consensus among Benton City Council members was to further investigate the possibility of bringing a skating rink back to H.H. Lovett Park. For years, a rink sat behind the Benton city pool until it was closed and another was built on West Fifth Street, where Select Auto currently sits.
A new concession stand was built at the park during Larry Spears’ tenure as mayor and to the knowledge of current Mayor Rita Dotson, the building has never been used. “They said it was too far to walk,” she said.
And with the increase in travel baseball and softball teams, the parks’ baseball fields aren’t utilized as much as they used to be.
The building does have wear and tear and would have to be torn down and new one built. Dotson is in contact with an engineering firm to get estimated pricing for a skating facility. Using a matching land and water grant, the city would possibly build the building and then lease it to a private party.
Since the closure of Circus Skate in Murray in 2018, the only remaining skating rink in the region is Kingsway Skateland on Paducah’s Southside.
“It could really serve the community in a lot of ways. It could even be rented out,” Dotson said.
Upgrading portions of the park system is also part of the city’s most recent approved Comprehensive Land and Strategic plan, so this would fall under that goal as well.
“I think that would bring in people to our community from communities around us, and maybe stimulate the economy a little bit more. I think it would bring a lot of people into Benton to use the rink,” Dotson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.