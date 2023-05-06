PADNWS-05-06-23 FENTANYL BUST - PHOTO

McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman leads a Friday news conference announcing the results of a months-long, inter-agency investigation leading to 16 individuals being charged in association with fentanyl trafficking.

 WPSD LOCAL 6 PHOTO

McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman announced the results of a months-long, inter-agency investigation Friday leading to 16 individuals charged in association with fentanyl trafficking.

Seven agencies assisted the county: the County Attorney’s Office, Paducah Police, the DEA, and the Livingston, Graves, Marshall and Obion, Tennessee County Sheriff’s Offices.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In