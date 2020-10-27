Six west Kentucky high schools were among 41 in the commonwealth to earn College Success Awards for 2020 by GreatSchools.org.
Murray High School, McCracken County High School and Dawson Springs Middle and High schools were ranked above average by the non-profit organization. Three schools — Graves County, Caldwell County and Hickman County — were ranked average.
According to the GreatSchools website, Murray was rated above average in college readiness, serving disadvantaged students, and state testing. McCracken County ranked above average in college readiness, average in testing and below average in serving disadvantaged students.
Graves County and Caldwell County, which were rated as average, rated above average in college readiness and state test scores but below average on serving disadvantaged students.
Graves County Schools Superintendent Matthew Madding said his district is continually seeking education excellence among its students.
“In Graves County School District, our vision is for each graduate to be prepared and successful as he/she transitions into college or a career. We are proud of our students, faculty, staff, and community for helping us achieve this recognition as we continue to strive for excellence,” he said.
Hickman County High School, meanwhile, was also ranked average overall and in three specific categories of annual academic improvements, college readiness and serving disadvantaged students. The school also was above average in state test scores.
GreatSchools lists in its information that it provides school information and resources to parents to help with educational choices.
