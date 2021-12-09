Six PTHS juniors named to PaxtonScholars Program

The McCracken County Community Career Endowment announced the selection of six Paducah Tilghman High School juniors as Class XII participants in the 2021 PaxtonScholars Program.
Christopher Allen, Coy Booker, Justice Campbell, Dasia Garland, Joemari Starks and Kauri Whitfield were selected from a total of 19 applications submitted by African-American juniors enrolled in the McCracken County and Paducah Independent school districts.
The PaxtonScholars Program seeks to enhance student self-esteem, parent or guardian advocacy, peer and mentor interaction, maintenance and improvement of academic performance and preparation for college transition, all of which are unique challenges that African-American students face.
These selected scholars will receive college scholarship funds based on grade-point averages during their junior and senior years of high school and through the first two semesters of college. A college-suitable laptop computer and backpack will also be presented to all six scholars.
MCCCE Inc., a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization, was organized in 2006 after receiving a $1 million donor-directed endowment established at the Community Foundation of West Kentucky by the late Fred Paxton and his wife, Peggy Paxton.
In addition to the PaxtonScholars Program, the endowment continues to award scholarships and educational assistance to students who wish to continue their postsecondary educations.
The Fred and Peggy Paxton Non-Endowed Fund also contributes to support the PaxtonScholars program.
Donations to support the efforts of the MCCCE can be made to the administrator of the Paxton endowment, The Community Foundation of West Kentucky, at P.O. Box 7901, Paducah, KY 42002-7901, or directly to MCCCE Inc. at 300 S. Third St., Paducah, KY 42003.
