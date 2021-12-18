Six additional counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after the Dec. 10 storms and tornadoes, the agency announced Friday.
Individuals and households in the following counties can apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs: Christian, Hart, Hickman, Logan, Lyon and Ohio.
They join Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties, which were previously approved for individual assistance. FEMA representatives have arrived in Princeton and would be available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Butler building.
Christian, Hart, Hickman, Logan, Lyon and Ohio counties also are added to the major disaster declaration for FEMA public assistance, which provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of eligible emergency protective measures and debris removal.
Residents in the designated counties can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
FEMA will have Disaster Survivor Assistance teams in affected areas going door to door helping with applications for FEMA assistance and providing information about other resources. DSA team members carry photo identification and never charge for assistance.
These teams can: help survivors apply for federal assistance; check the status of an application already in the system or make minor changes to applications; and provide civil rights and disability integration assistance information to ensure equal access to FEMA programs.
Applicants are required to inform FEMA of all insurance coverage that may be available to them to meet their disaster-caused needs. Insured applicants must provide documentation that identifies their insurance settlements or benefits before FEMA will consider their eligibility for categories of assistance that may be covered by private insurance. If applicants are unable to locate important documentation, FEMA will work with them to identify other ways to verify.
Exterior inspections provide FEMA with a way to assess damages while complying with social distancing requirements.
For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.
For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at https://twitter.com/femaregion4.
