MAYFIELD — Just six months to the day of the Dec. 10 tornado in Mayfield, Homes and Hope for Kentucky handed out three sets of keys to tornado victims’ new homes. The families receiving keys were the Pattersons, Amy Russell and the Rios.
“We’re here to celebrate and dedicate these first three homes that the Homes and Hope project has completed, which we could have not done without our volunteer partners and our early funders, so don’t want to minimize that at all,” said Heather Nelser, co-chair of Homes for Hope. “It’s been truly a God-led team effort.”
Kevin King with Mennonite Disaster Services, which constructed a large part of the building process with Homes for Hope, spoke prior to the gifting of the first set of keys.
“This structure behind me, this sacred structure. It’s a well-built structure, thanks to our Mennonite and Amish folks from Indiana and Ohio,” said King. “This sacred structure will withstand up to 160 mile-an-hour winds, which we hope you don’t see anymore. But it is a structure that has stout and strong windows, and rooms that were built by many, many loving hands.”
King, on behalf of MDS, gifted a Bible to the Pattersons, as well as Russell and the Rios.
Tom McDonough, from the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, as well as a board member and retired battalion chief for The New York City Fire Department, Jack Oehm, spoke about how far the city of Mayfield had come in just six months after the tornado, and four months of the house ground breaking.
“Last time we were here me, we were freezing our butts off. And it was only four short months ago,” said Oehm. “And look what happens in four months, when good people get together to do good stuff.”
Governor Andy Beshear thanked Nestler, and the Homes for Hope team for everything that they have done, are doing, and will continue to do.
“I pledged to you that while we had been knocked down, we were not knocked out. That we would get back up again, we would move forward. Now here were are, six months to the day,” said Beshear. “We’re not just up. We’re not just standing on our feet. We are moving forward. We’re not celebrating one home, we’re getting to celebrate three new homes today.”
Beshear noted that on every trip to Mayfield, he would swing by the location of the Pattersons’ home.
“I needed to see it. I wanted to see the growth, the hard work and love being shown,” said Beshear.
New numbers reported that more than $193.4 million had been donated to the hard-hit areas of western Kentucky. Along with that, the world turned out for the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, raising over $52 million to help families in need to date that paid for every single funeral of the over 80 Kentuckians lost. For an individual lost in this tragedy, no one had to submit paperwork, nobody had to wait for reimbursement. As a new donation, $15 million was given to the Mayfield Water and Electric System to help defray the costs that they have incurred.
“What we saw the next morning was tough. But how about what we’ve seen every day after? How about the good people in this country, opening their hearts to Mayfield and Western Kentucky,” said Beshear.
“How about the millions of dollars that people have donated, and those who have pulled up to your driveways, and said how can we help? How about the fact that the world and this country stopped arguing about stuff for months, if not more, to come together to do God’s work to help lift people up, tell them they mattered, and that we loved them.”
Following Beshear, District 2 State Rep. Richard Heath, R-Mayfield, spoke on the rebuilding of Mayfield.
“As we continue our lives through this adversity, I’d like to ask those of you who’re still struggling to reach out to someone you know, to a family member or a neighbor. It could be Homes and Hope, or one of these other organizations that are here that can help you,” said Heath.
“You’re not alone in this. We’re with you. And you’re remaining in our prayers.”
In closing at each new home, the keys were given to their new owners, a plaque from Hope for Homes was presented, and one chosen person from each receiving family blessed their home in prayer before they settled in.
