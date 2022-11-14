Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan and representatives of the Paducah Fire Department were among attendees at the recent Kentucky Firefighter Recruit Academy Class #1 Graduation ceremony in Powderly, Kentucky.
The ceremony recognized 26 participants from across the state with six firefighter recruits from the Paducah Fire Department. Graduating from the Paducah Fire Department were: Nicholas Bogart, Jakobe Bridges, Nicholas Hatton, Hunter Matlock, Trayle Prescott, and Michael Winnans.
“First responders are on the front lines protecting our community, and we welcome these newest firefighters as part of Team Paducah,” said Jordan. “Today’s firefighters do far more than fight fires. The training they received will allow them to better serve our community as they respond to all types of hazards and emergencies.”
According to Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle, “This new Firefighter Recruit Academy provides high quality training more efficiently and effectively than departments can provide on their own. In addition, the State Fire Commission provides the training, housing, and meals free of charge. This Academy training saves valuable time and resources allowing us to be focused on maintaining our annual requirements and growing our in-depth knowledge of fire science with our current employees.”
This is the first class of the Recruit Academy coordinated by the Kentucky Fire Commission and National Responder Preparedness Center. The comprehensive academy involved 13 weeks of training.
