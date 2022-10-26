Six schools from western Kentucky advanced to the state semifinals of the Kentucky Music Educators Association State Marching Band Contest.
Each classification will have its semifinal competition at various sites on Saturday, with all finals being held at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond that night. The quarterfinals were held last Saturday at various sites.
Murray took first place in the Class 3A West quarterfinal at Warren East High School in Bowling Green with a score of 87.95.
Murray will take the field of competition second in the 12-school semifinals at 10:15 a.m. CT at Boyle County High school in Danville. The first band in the 3A finals at Roy Kidd Stadium will take the field at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Murray Band Director Tim Zeiss said this is the 18th consecutive year for his band to make it to the state semifinals.
“We have won three state championships (in that time),” he said. “It takes a village. It starts with the middle school and our feeder program and the culture we try to build from middle school on up to high school. It really starts there.
“Then, once we get in, it’s the hours of practice. Being consistent is a term we all use. We’re really detail-oriented, and those little details become big things for us throughout the season.”
Murray’s 2022 program is called “The Hunted.” It’s the story of hunting a dragon.
“We’ve got soundtracks from ‘Game of Thrones’ in the music,” Zeiss said. “We’ve got a song by Celine Dion called ‘Ashes,’ and then, we have original music written by Matt Hightower.”
Hightower is a tuba teacher at the University of Kentucky.
Zeiss said the quarterfinals score is the highest for the band this season.
“I told the students that, at this point of the season, it doesn’t matter if you’re first through sixth; you just want to try to advance,” he said.
Mayfield placed second at the Class 1A West quarterfinal at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville with a score of 78. Owensboro Catholic High School took first place with a score of 79.4.
Mayfield will take the field of competition last in the 12-school semifinals at 11:30 a.m. CT at Roy Kidd Stadium. The first band in the 1A finals at Roy Kidd Stadium will take the field at 3:30 p.m. CT.
Mayfield Band Director Darrin Abren said his band has been in the state semifinals often over the past several years.
“We’ve been working really hard, and our placement in the semifinals is a direct reflection of that,” he said. “We’re a little stronger now than we were a year ago.”
The Mayfield program is called “Safe,” and reflects the positive, optimistic outlook on life after a tragedy.
“You can think of COVID; you can think about the storm,” he said. “Our show starts with the sound effects of a storm, and we go into ‘I Can See Clearly Now.’ The opening statement is ‘I can see clearly now the rain is gone.’
“Instead of being really upbeat, we play a little slower to get emotion out of it — we have a flute solo and we add a clarinet for a duet — and then, we go into ‘Mr. Blue Sky’ by the Electric Light Orchestra.”
The show ends with Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” and “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers.
Calloway County placed fifth at the Class 3A quarterfinal at Warren East High School with a score of 78.15.
Calloway County will take the field of competition in the 12-school semifinals at Boyle County at 10:45 a.m. CT. The first band in the 3A finals at Roy Kidd Stadium will take the field at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Other western Kentucky schools taking part in the state semifinals include:
• Christian County, which placed first in the Class 4A West quarterfinals at the Stadium of Champions with a score of 83.7. CCHS will take the field of competition last in the 12-school 4A semifinals at Madison Southern in Berea at 12:30 p.m. CT. The first band in the 4A finals will take the field at Roy Kidd Stadium at 7 p.m. CT.
• Trigg County, which placed second in the Class 2A West quarterfinals at Bryan Station High School in Lexington with a score of 81.05. TCHS will take the field of competition fourth in the 12-school 2A semifinals at 9:45 a.m. CT. The first band in the 2A finals will take the field at ROy Kidd Stadium at 4 p.m. CT.
• Hopkinsville, which placed fourth in the 4A West quarterfinals with a score of 79.05. The first band in the 4A finals will take the field at Roy Kidd Stadium at 7 p.m. CT.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.