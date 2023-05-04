METROPOLIS, Ill. — For a number of years, SIU Credit Union has hosted free shred days around the region.
Those days are back, and they begin next week in Metropolis. The day will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the branch located at 704 E. Fifth St., Suite 1.
Open to the public, the event provides people a chance to bring up to 50 pounds of personal paper documents to be shredded on-site. No businesses, please.
In addition, SIUCU will be accepting donations of non-perishable food items to share with local food pantries.
All people bringing items to shred are asked to stay in their cars.
“Shredding makes it harder for thieves to get their hands on your sensitive information. Thwart dumpster divers by shredding papers containing confidential information,” said Mark Dynis, SIUCU’s vice president of marketing.
That information includes bank statements, old checks, medical and insurance forms, anything with your Social Security number on it, retired tax forms (over three years old) and credit card statements.
“It only takes seconds to shred, but months or even years to clear your record once scammers set up fraudulent accounts in your name,” Dynis said.
Shred days will also be held at other SIUCU branches — Thursday, June 8, at Harrisburg (777 Ford St.); Thursday, July 6, at Marion (2809 Outer Drive); and Thursday, Oct 19, at Carbondale (395 N. Giant City Road) Each event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
