The 2024 total solar eclipse is roughly nine months away, but research into the celestial event have already started. Southern Illinois University at Carbondale is playing a vital role in gathering data during the upcoming eclipse, including leading a nationwide NASA project.

SIU researchers will use a $300,000 NASA grant for the Dynamic Eclipse Broadcast Initiative effort. SIU Carbondale Physics Department Director Robert Baer worked on securing the NASA grant roughly a year ago. It will be used to purchase equipment and train teams across the United States. They will have 70 teams spanning across three countries — the United States, Mexico and Canada.

