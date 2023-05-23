A St. Mary High School senior is entering psychology, she said, partly due to her sister’s influence.
Ansley Eck said her sister Haley’s role as a sales rep for the da Vinci Surgical System — a robot for minimally invasive procedures built by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. — showed her the field’s broad application.
“My sister majored in (psychology), and I’ve always been kind of interested in that; she’s done well with it,” said Eck, 18. “She’s been my role model. She’s a lot older than me, and I look up to her.”
And she’s leaving other options open: “We’ll see how it goes and how I like it.”
Eck plans to attend Murray State University this fall, some dual-credit courses done through West Kentucky Community & Technical College.
“My mom went there, as did my cousin,” she said. “I’ve never really been interested, but I went and toured and loved it.”
Eck has volunteered at local organizations, including Gaither Nursing Home and Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy.
She said, beyond school, she started in soccer at six years old, playing varsity for four years in high school, where she also served as freshman captain her junior and senior years.
“I’ve played soccer basically my entire life; I tore my ACL my junior year and wanted to do physical therapy — that guided me in what I wanted to do,” Eck said. “That was interesting to me, but in psych, you can do that kind of stuff, too.”
In her free time, she likes nature, spending time at her family’s Kentucky Lake house.
“I love to go to the lake and go out on the boat and spend time outside (in general),” she said.
Eck, daughter of Michael and Laura Beth Eck of Paducah, is the MSU Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun covers a notable area high school senior. This spring, a selection committee chooses one of 32 Teen of the Week nominees as “Teen of the Year,” which carries a $5,000 scholarship. A second student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
