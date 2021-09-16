A 29-year-old Missouri man was killed following a crash on Blandville Road Wednesday afternoon.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle crash happened at around 4:19 p.m. in the 8000 block of Blandville Road.
Deputies arrived on scene and found Tarl Luhring dead as a result of the crash, authorities said. He was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra truck westbound when the crash happened.
“For unknown reasons the truck left the roadway to the right, overcorrected and caused the truck to overturn, coming to rest right side up,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The McCracken County Coroner’s Office assisted with the investigation and pronounced Luhring dead at the scene.
