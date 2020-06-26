A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life a Kevil man Thursday morning.
McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the crash near the intersection of Blandville Road and North Gum Springs Road around 7 a.m.
The sheriff’s office said David L. Flowers, 62, had been driving east on Blandville Road when his vehicle crossed into the other lane and left the roadway before striking a tree head-on.
Flowers was removed from the vehicle by mechanical means and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
Several agencies and services — including Mercy Regional Ambulance, Concord Fire Department, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, McCracken County Department of Emergency Services, Vanzant’s Towing and McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton — assisted the sheriff’s department on the scene.
