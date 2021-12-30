Silver Bells, the Purchase District Ombudsman Program’s holiday project, was a success thanks to the many individuals and businesses who adopted the isolated and lonely residents in Kentucky’s nursing, personal care, and family care homes.
The holiday season was brightened for more than 240 residents of long-term care facilities in eight counties: Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall, and McCracken, who received gifts from their wish lists, according to a news release from the Purchase Area Development District.
Supplies and gifts were also given to many of the long-term care residents who were affected by the recent tornado in Mayfield to replace some of the items they’ve lost.
Silver Bells is a program to help residents feel loved and remembered during the holidays as 60% of residents do not have anyone from outside the facility involved in their lives. They are our retired teachers, neighbors, veterans, firemen, shop owners and people we have known and depended upon for most of our lives, according to the news release.
If you would like to volunteer as a “Friendly Visitor” through the Purchase District Ombudsman program to help residents feel remembered and less lonely throughout the entire year, contact Jamie Zaim, district ombudsman, at 270-251-6120 or by email: jamie.zaim@purchase add.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.